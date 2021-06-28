The White House affirmed its support for Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning over criticism of her ties to an eco-terrorism plot and controversial stance on population control, Fox News reported.

“Tracy Stone-Manning is a dedicated public servant who has years of experience and a proven track record of finding solutions and common ground when it comes to our public lands and waters,” a White House official told Fox News on Monday.

“She is exceptionally qualified to be the next Director of the Bureau of Land Management.”

The Biden administration has been under increasing pressure to withdraw Stone-Manning’s nomination over her involvement in a 1989 tree spiking incident.

Tree spiking is a violent tactic where metal spikes are nailed into trees, making them unsafe to log and harmful to tree-cutters.

Stone-Manning did not cooperate with law enforcement officials investigating the event, but later received legal immunity to testify that she sent an anonymous letter to the Forest Service in 1989 on behalf of her former roommate and friend, John P. Blount.

Stone-Manning refused to comply with the investigation at first and only agreed to testify after she was caught, a retired anonymous federal law enforcement agent who investigated the 1989 tree-spiking incident told E&E News.

The letter said “spikes measuring 8 to 10 inches in length” had been inserted into the trees of an Idaho forest.

“Tracy Stone-Manning lied to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee by claiming the tree spiking was ‘alleged’ and that she was never investigated,” said Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“Now, we have confirmation that neither of those things are true. President Biden must withdraw her nomination.”

Tracy Stone-Manning lied to the Senate ENR Committee by claiming the tree spiking was “alleged” & that she was never investigated. Now, we have confirmation that neither of those things are true. @POTUS must withdraw her nomination. https://t.co/b327LoPnvm — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) June 28, 2021

In her graduate thesis, Stone-Manning also argued in support of population control by consuming less and breeding fewer consuming humans.

“When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more,” Stone-Manning wrote.

“Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet.”

The Biden administration has continued to back the BLM nominee.

