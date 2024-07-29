Biden Announces Plan to Radically Alter the Supreme Court Because He Didn't Like Trump Ruling

We have officially entered the “1984” phase of the deep state’s totalitarian takeover of America.

Early Monday morning, The Washington Post published an opinion piece in which a writer purporting to be President Joe Biden issued an Orwellian political statement masquerading as a call to reform the Supreme Court in the wake of SCOTUS’ 6-3 ruling on presidential immunity earlier this month.

In a July 1 ruling that did little more than acknowledge the constitutional separation of powers, SCOTUS affirmed that presidents enjoy immunity from prosecution for acts undertaken in their official capacity.

In other words, the ruling made it highly unlikely that the Biden administration’s diabolical lawfare against former President Donald Trump would result in a conviction prior to the 2024 election.

Unhinged liberals immediately screeched about “threats to democracy,” thereby projecting their own tyrannical inclinations onto Trump and the Supreme Court.

Two weeks later, incomprehensible and thus highly suspicious Secret Service security failures nearly resulted in Trump’s assassination.

Then — also under suspicious circumstances — Biden announced via social media that he would withdraw from the presidential race.

Democrat elites, circumventing the will of their voters, immediately installed Vice President Kamala Harris as their presumptive presidential nominee. Since then, Democrat minions in the establishment media have led a pro-Harris propaganda blitz.

Amid such surreal events, the details of the Biden proposal have almost no importance on their own. After all, none of this has anything to do with the merits of arguments.

Should Supreme Court Justices have term limits, as Biden is suggesting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (28 Votes) No: 92% (342 Votes)

Specifically, Biden called for a “constitutional amendment called the No One Is Above the Law Amendment.”

“It would make clear that there is no immunity for crimes a former president committed while in office. I share our Founders’ belief that the president’s power is limited, not absolute. We are a nation of laws — not of kings or dictators,” Biden wrote.

This is pure theater, for no sane person actually believes that a president operates above the law. Nor does any honest person believe that the SCOTUS ruling indicated otherwise.

Biden also called for SCOTUS to face term limits and a “binding code of conduct.” These proposals would also require constitutional amendments, though Biden overlooked that key detail.

So why does this feel like Orwell’s “1984”? Well, the opinion piece opened with the following statement:

“The writer is president of the United States.”

Does anyone believe that? If so, then you have ignored the evidence of your eyes and ears.

On June 27 — little more than a month ago — viewers witnessed the extent of the president’s cognitive decline. In a now-infamous debate against Trump, Biden struggled to finish sentences or even to speak coherently.

That display occurred less than five months after special counsel Robert Hur declined to prosecute Biden over the mishandling of classified documents, citing the fact that a jury probably would find the president an “elderly man with a poor memory.” In so doing, Hur merely confirmed what every honest person has known for years.

Nonetheless, dishonest actors continued to run cover for the president until his debate performance made that task impossible.

Then, Democrats once again moved in lockstep. They pressured Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. And everyone knew why. Biden had suffered cognitive decline, which the establishment could no longer conceal even from liberal sheep.

Now, the establishment expects us to believe that a president who cannot finish sentences has nonetheless crafted serious constitutional proposals.

As amendments, of course, those proposals have no chance of adoption by the states. Biden’s handlers know that as well as anyone.

After all, a constitutional amendment would require approval by 38 states.

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, Republicans outnumber Democrats in state legislatures by a massive margin, 4,026-3,264. The GOP also controls 28 state legislatures compared to 20 for Democrats.

Thus, Biden’s proposals appeared in the Post for the sole purpose of advancing the establishment’s Orwellian narrative.

The greatest threats to democracy in U.S. history want you to believe that Trump and SCOTUS threaten democracy. Today’s proposals — likely written by a ghost writer on behalf of a moribund president — mean that and little else.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.