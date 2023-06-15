Share
President Joe Biden speaks during the League of Conservation Voters' annual capital dinner at the Anthem in Washington on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden speaks during the League of Conservation Voters' annual capital dinner at the Anthem in Washington on Wednesday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Has Big Plans for a Railroad That's Not Humanly Possible - This Might Be Joe's Craziest Idea Yet

 By Johnathan Jones  June 15, 2023 at 10:52am
President Joe Biden is being savaged online after he announced an audacious plan to build a railroad that he said will cross the lengths of the Pacific and Indian oceans.

Such a rail line, if built in a straight line from Los Angeles to Mombasa, Kenya, would stretch roughly 8,000 miles.

That is assuming construction workers could dig its support piers in the depths of both oceans while simultaneously not being rocked by earthquakes, ripped apart by typhoons and robbed and/or kidnapped by pirates.

Those barriers don’t even take into consideration the carbon footprint of such a daring project.

It doesn’t seem plausible, but a guy can dream, right?

Biden was addressing a League of Conservation Voters dinner in Washington on Wednesday when he went off the script — and he dreamt big.

“We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” Biden said.

He added, “We have plans to build in — in Angola one of the largest solar plants in the world.”

The president stopped himself there and expressed a concern he would get himself in “trouble” if he continued on.



Those in attendance laughed, but it is not clear whether they were mercy-laughing for him, laughing at his latest preposterous statement or simply acting out of discomfort.

Biden’s pie-in-the-sky railroad plan was predictably panned on Twitter:

One Twitter user enlisted the services of artificial intelligence to help assess Biden’s rail plan.

“Creating a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean presents significant logistical and technological challenges, the most significant of which is the fact that the Indian Ocean is, of course, a body of water,” the AI engine ChatGPT said. “As of now, there is no technology or methods available to construct a traditional railroad across such a vast ocean.”

As most Americans know, the Biden administration has been unable to maintain existing rail lines on land and in places such as Ohio.

Perhaps Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been playing the role of inept ignoramus in order to shock us all with a multi-ocean project that will link up the continental U.S. with Asia and/or Africa.

Such a line, if successfully completed, would open up another front for people to unlawfully pour into the country from places other than the nation’s southern border – which remains wide open.

