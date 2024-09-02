Share
Commentary

Biden Claims He 'Worked Tirelessly' to Bring Murdered Hamas Hostage Home: 1 Picture Proves Otherwise

 By Michael Austin  September 2, 2024 at 3:44pm
Share

On Saturday, the mother and father of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin experienced a parent’s worst nightmare. Israeli forces announced that they had discovered their son, an American taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, had been murdered.

The IDF found the bodies of Goldberg-Polin and his fellow hostages Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov and Ori Danino in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, per The Jerusalem Post. The hostages had been executed with close-range gunfire.

After hearing the news, President Joe Biden made a point to note how hard he worked to save Goldberg-Polin’s life.

However, one photograph making the rounds on social media suggests Biden may not have been working as hard as he’s suggested.

Trending:
Megyn Kelly Tracks Down Veterans Who Served with Tim Walz: 'He's Got Absolutely No Integrity'

“I have worked tirelessly to bring [Goldberg-Polin’s parents] beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death,” Biden wrote.

The incumbent continued: “Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

But was Biden really working “tirelessly”?

Has Biden been working "tirelessly"?

A picture showing the president on vacation for the second week in a row proves his statement to be a gross exaggeration.

One of these readily available photos was shared by a prominent conservative content creator:

Other photographs and videos from the president’s ongoing vacation were posted in response to his statement as well.

Related:
Watch: Trump Tells Dr. Phil Who's to Blame for Assassination Attempt During Interview - 'I'm the Opponent'

Biden’s second week of vacationing at his Delaware beach house began on Monday, according to Fox News.

Doesn’t this guy have a job he’s supposed to be doing?

Judging by the way his 2024 campaign ended, it’s clear that Biden is nothing more than a figurehead for the deep state machine — especially at this point of his “presidency.”

Those deep state operatives — unelected government bureaucrats that remain in office no matter which party is in power — are the real ones pulling the strings.

This guy’s not working “tirelessly.” He’s barely working at all. We all know who’s really in charge — and they’re not good for this country.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




Biden Claims He 'Worked Tirelessly' to Bring Murdered Hamas Hostage Home: 1 Picture Proves Otherwise
They're Saying It Out Loud: Dems Want Harris to Hide Her Policies Until After the Election
He's Back for Kamala: Sowell Returns from Retirement to Give GOP Election Gameplan
Kamala's Fault: Two Astronauts Are Stuck in Space Until 2025, Critics Blame Harris
Watch: Riot Police Face Off with Anti-Israel Agitators, Arrest 4 Just Outside DNC
See more...

Conversation