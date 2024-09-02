Biden Claims He 'Worked Tirelessly' to Bring Murdered Hamas Hostage Home: 1 Picture Proves Otherwise

On Saturday, the mother and father of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin experienced a parent’s worst nightmare. Israeli forces announced that they had discovered their son, an American taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, had been murdered.

The IDF found the bodies of Goldberg-Polin and his fellow hostages Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov and Ori Danino in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, per The Jerusalem Post. The hostages had been executed with close-range gunfire.

After hearing the news, President Joe Biden made a point to note how hard he worked to save Goldberg-Polin’s life.

However, one photograph making the rounds on social media suggests Biden may not have been working as hard as he’s suggested.

I’ve worked tirelessly to bring Hersh home, and Jill and I could not be more heartbroken by the news of his death. It is tragic and reprehensible. Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we’ll continue working towards a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages. pic.twitter.com/SKL99gGjOP — President Biden (@POTUS) September 1, 2024

“I have worked tirelessly to bring [Goldberg-Polin’s parents] beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death,” Biden wrote.

The incumbent continued: “Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

But was Biden really working “tirelessly”?

A picture showing the president on vacation for the second week in a row proves his statement to be a gross exaggeration.

One of these readily available photos was shared by a prominent conservative content creator:

Other photographs and videos from the president’s ongoing vacation were posted in response to his statement as well.

Dear @POTUS @JoeBiden I am a hard working, pro active problem solver, a multitasker that works great under pressure, currently looking for a new role. I think I would fit perfectly in your team.

Looking forward to hearing back from you and working tirelessly alongside you. https://t.co/Dod0zVrYNG pic.twitter.com/1Bfx8qggcH — Likud UK🎗️#BringThemHomeNow #FinishHamas #NO2SS (@LikudUK) September 2, 2024

Biden’s second week of vacationing at his Delaware beach house began on Monday, according to Fox News.

Doesn’t this guy have a job he’s supposed to be doing?

Judging by the way his 2024 campaign ended, it’s clear that Biden is nothing more than a figurehead for the deep state machine — especially at this point of his “presidency.”

Those deep state operatives — unelected government bureaucrats that remain in office no matter which party is in power — are the real ones pulling the strings.

This guy’s not working “tirelessly.” He’s barely working at all. We all know who’s really in charge — and they’re not good for this country.

