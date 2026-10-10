Country Star Ella Langley Abruptly Cancels Concert over 'Serious Security Threat'

Country music star Ella Langley abruptly canceled her Friday night concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, citing a serious security threat just hours before she was scheduled to perform.

The cancellation was announced Friday afternoon, according to Country Now, with Langley scheduled to perform at the BOK Center on Oct. 9 as part of her ongoing “Dandelion Tour.”

The venue announced the cancellation around 4:30 p.m. local time, approximately two and a half hours before the scheduled performance.

“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist, Ella Langley’s scheduled performance tonight at BOK Center in Tulsa has been canceled,” the venue announced.

Officials emphasized that the decision was made with the safety of concertgoers and employees in mind.

“The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that the show cannot proceed,” the statement continued.

Langley, 27, subsequently addressed the cancellation on social media, apologizing to fans who had made arrangements to attend.

“This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team,” Langley wrote on Instagram.

The country singer acknowledged the financial and logistical burden the last-minute announcement placed on her supporters.

“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” she wrote.

“This is not a decision that was made lightly,” Langley added. “I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else.”

Do you think Ella Langley made the right decision to cancel her concert due to security concerns? Yes, safety comes first No, it was too abrupt Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, safety comes first 90% (18 votes) No, it was too abrupt 10% (2 votes)

While Langley’s initial announcement did not specify the nature of the threat, additional details subsequently emerged from local authorities.

According to People magazine, citing local reporting from News on 6, the security concern reportedly involved a false bomb threat.

The cancellation comes amid heightened attention surrounding Langley, who has recently faced online backlash after photographs of her hunting deer in her native Alabama resurfaced.

The images prompted fierce criticism from some social media users, though others defended the singer and the hunting tradition.

There is no reported evidence connecting the hunting controversy to Friday’s security threat.

Further information regarding potential refunds is forthcoming, according to BOK Center itself.

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