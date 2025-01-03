Biden Discusses Attack Against Iran in Final Days of His Presidency: Report

Is President Joe Biden planning something catastrophic in the final days of his presidency? Let’s seriously hope not.

Axios reported on Thursday, the president had a meeting several weeks ago with national security advisor Jake Sullivan — where the former was presented with options for a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities before Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration day.

Axios stated, their sources said Biden did not confirm a plan for a strike and has not done so since his meeting with Sullivan.

Apparently, the meeting was not intended to get a “yes” or “no” from the president, rather, it took place to orchestrate a response if Iran were to continue to take steps towards creating nuclear weapons, something Biden said he would not allow to happen.

According to Axios’ sources, the progress of Iran’s nuclear capabilities — the country has denied plans to create nuclear weapons and says its program is only for civilian use — and its weakened state from a war with Israel make this timing ideal for a strike.

Sullivan commented on how American foreign policy should adapt in light of former and current Iranian officials’ statements on its nuclear position.

“You can look at the public statements of Iranian officials, which have changed in the last few months as they have been dealt these strategic blows, to raise the question: Do we have to change our doctrine at some point?” he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran has enough 60 percent enriched Uranium to make four nuclear bombs

Israeli intelligence believes that a weapon would take at least a year for construction.

Despite this meeting not giving a definitive answer and not taking place for the purpose of getting one out of Biden, this administration’s time is running out.

A strike against Iran should be close to, if not the, last on Biden’s list of priorities, with less than three weeks before the new administration steps in.

Time is one factor, but Biden’s inarguable senility is another.

America does not need a mentality unfit octogenarian starting a war that someone else will have to finish.

Is the president so vindictive towards Trump that he would shackle the entire country with yet another Middle Eastern conflict just to leave office?

Sullivan stated last month, the president-elect’s team was briefed on the situation, saying, “They may choose a different course, a different strategy, but I want to make sure we are starting from a common base of what we are facing.”

Any plan looks better than war.

Let’s sincerely hope Trump doesn’t go with that option.

