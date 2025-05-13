Explosive New Book: Biden's Inner Circle Was Preparing a 'Politically Untenable' Move if He Won Re-Election

Just how brazen are the Democrats?

A forthcoming new book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” reveals shocking details about former President Joe Biden’s physical decline during his short-lived 2024 campaign, and the political calculations that tried to cover it up.

Authored by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson — not exactly Biden’s sharpest critics — the book draws from over 200 interviews, mostly with Democratic insiders, conducted after the 2024 election, Axios reported.

Biden’s “physical deterioration,” as noted in the book, was always a concern given his age, but it had become a significant issue by 2023 and 2024.

His “halting walk,” a visible sign of decline, was attributed to significant spinal arthritis and mild post-fracture foot arthritis from a 2020 injury.

These conditions worsened over time, raising alarms among his inner circle.

The book reports that Biden’s aides privately discussed the possibility of him needing a wheelchair if re-elected.

This contingency plan was deemed “politically untenable” during the campaign, as it could damage his image as a capable leader. The discussions were kept secret until after the election.

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, warned that a bad fall could necessitate a wheelchair due to Biden’s age and condition.

A 2023 incident where Biden tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy heightened these fears. Recovery from such a fall could be prolonged and challenging.

To mitigate risks, aides took extensive precautions. They mapped out shorter walking paths to stages and added handrails for stability. Biden began using a smaller staircase to board Air Force One to reduce the chance of a public stumble.

(The effectiveness of these precautions were uh, mixed, to say the least.)

Perhaps the most infuriating thing is how the book highlights the way Biden’s team downplayed his condition. They attributed his halting walk to a 2020 foot fracture, claiming he refused to wear a walking boot long enough. However, O’Connor’s reports contradicted this, noting the fractures had fully healed.

O’Connor’s health summary emphasized “significant spinal arthritis” as the primary cause of Biden’s gait issues, not the foot injury. The mild arthritis in his foot was a secondary factor, but aides leaned on the fracture narrative to suggest Biden’s vigor was the issue.

This discrepancy between public statements and private concerns suggests a deliberate effort to conceal the extent of Biden’s decline. It’s contemptible, but not exactly shocking, given what we’ve seen from the Democrats throughout recent history.

To the shock of nobody, Biden’s mental acuity also raised concerns. The book notes instances of mental lapses, but there are countless documented examples of this issue, as well.

But it’s the “politically untenable” wheelchair stuff that sticks out about this report.

That revelation contrasts sharply with recent Democratic rhetoric.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s mockery of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “Gov. Hot Wheels” for his wheelchair use highlights a double standard.

Democrats — in spite of their flimsy explanations — feel comfortable criticizing Abbott’s disability while hiding Biden’s potential need for similar accommodations?

It’s just the latest in a long line of signs of the functional rot at the heart of the Democratic Party.

Dripping with double standards, the left has little recourse left but to use subterfuge and deceit to cover up their “best” candidates. It’s all hypocritical smoke and mirrors for the blue donkeys. Things have gotten that bad for them.

From Biden’s cover-up to whatever it is that lawmakers like Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are doing, it’s abundantly clear now that the Democrats are an aimless bunch who would rather lie and insult than lead and fix.

That’s always been readily apparent to conservatives and Republicans.

Based on this book by guys like Tapper and Thompson, it looks like others are slowly starting to realize it, too.

