The logo of the Walt Disney company is displayed on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 22, 2022.
The logo of the Walt Disney company is displayed on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 22, 2022. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

'Disney Hates Mothers... The Feeling Is Mutual': Disney Mother's Day Stunt Ends in Financial Failure

 By Michael Austin  May 13, 2025 at 11:27am
Disney tried to re-release their latest woke flop ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, and America’s moms decided to skip the movies and stick with breakfast in bed.

The live-action remake of “Snow White” has floundered in theaters this year.

Among the many other missteps that accompanied the film, Rachel Zegler, the actress who played the titular character, spent several years making sure the public knew that the movie would be a woke nightmare.

When Disney re-released “Snow White” in the week leading up to Mother’s Day, the movie brought in a dwarf-sized $252 per screen across 1,000 cinemas in the United States, per a report from The Telegraph.

The British outlet noted that Disney has burned $115 million on the remake so far.

“Snow White” has brought in $86.2 million in North America and $116.3 million worldwide, a total of $202.5 million.

That falls far short of the $269.4 million production budget even before print and advertising expenses, according to another report from Forbes.

The Telegraph noted that some moviegoers could be fatigued by re-releases, but they were forced to admit that “Revenge of the Sith,” the third movie in the “Star Wars” prequel series that first hit the silver screen in 2005, has been attracting respectable crowds.

The more likely explanation is indeed the toxic wokeness which has been rotting the Disney brand like poison from an enchanted apple for the past several years.

Are you a Disney fan?

As noted by Spiked last year, over $1 billion in losses from woke flicks recently set Disney behind Universal Pictures at the box office.

The company had previously been forced to admit before investors that there existed a “misalignment” between Disney offerings and “public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment.”

Spiked aptly observed, “Audiences are growing sick of the woke slop that Disney has been serving them.”

“They are tired with scripts that are weighed down by clunky political messaging,” the outlet added. “They are fed up with storylines being mangled to fit ‘progressive’ narratives.”

But Disney is still desperately trying to siphon money toward from the wokest movie of them all.

Snow White” is bound for yet another re-release on streaming, per a report from Forbes.

On Tuesday, users of Amazon Prime will be able to pay a substantial $29.99 for the movie, or a slightly more generous $24.99 to rent the film.

There will also be availability on AppleTV and YouTube.

But as moms across America showed this past weekend, there’s little interest from families, once Disney’s core demographic, to watch a woke film that will make them Grumpy, Sleepy, or perhaps a combination of the two.

“Disney hates Mothers,” one viral post about the flop noted.

“Turns out, the feeling is mutual.”

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




