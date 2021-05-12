One of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members admitted on Tuesday that pipelines are the best way to transport fuel when discussing the recent cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline and the related fuel shortage.

The Southeastern U.S. has dealt with fuel shortages in the days since a criminal organization known as DarkSide allegedly targeted the crucial pipeline last week, causing it to be shut down.

On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was on the case. When addressing the struggles of those affected by fuel shortages during a media briefing, Granholm assured people who currently cannot get gasoline that there is no gas shortage.

“It’s not that we have a gasoline shortage, it’s that we have this supply crunch and that things will be back to normal soon, and that we’re asking people not to hoard,” she said.

Doesn’t “crunch” sound more pleasant than shortage? The current administration certainly has every issue figured out — so long as each problem can be solved with empty rhetoric or linguistic gymnastics.

Isn’t that helpful? It’s not a shortage, it’s just a crunch!

Israeli citizens right now aren’t living under the threat that rockets might rain down on them after being fired by people who want them dead, they’re just experiencing a small peace crunch. You won’t be affected by the coming inflation nightmare, but your family might experience a cash crunch in the months ahead. Don’t hoard cash — save some for everyone else.

No Cabinet official chosen by the White House is perhaps more comically absurd than Granholm, the former governor of Michigan. This is a woman who, just a couple of months ago, bragged that her electric car runs on “sunshine.”

Never mind the fact that batteries are charged directly or indirectly through the burning of fossil fuels. Speaking of fossil fuels, people in the southeast need them, and there aren’t enough of the refined ones to go around.

Is there a solution? According to Granholm, it’s to simply wait for Colonial to get its operations back online — which will hopefully happen by the end of this week. Granholm said people need to be patient with the pipeline while tankers fill in the supply gaps.

Granholm, when discussing the Colonial pipeline with reporters, then said something which calls into question everything this radical and inept administration has said about pipelines since before Jan. 20.

Despite the Biden administration using its first day in office to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline — costing thousands of jobs — Granholm appeared to make a stunning admission: Pipelines aren’t so bad.

In fact, they’re the “best,” according to her.

“We have doubled down on ensuring that there’s an ability to truck oil in, gas in, but it’s — the pipe is the best way to go,” Granholm said. “And so that’s why hopefully this company, Colonial, will in fact be able to restore operations by the end of the week as they have said.”

After Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, Energy Secretary Granholm says “pipe is the best way” to transport fuel pic.twitter.com/fIRaIPN8YQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2021

What?

An administration that made canceling a pipeline one of its first intentional mistakes is now saying that pipelines are the best way to transport a lot of fuel really quickly? Admitting one is wrong late is better than never.

Pipelines can move oil and gas quickly and consistently. Pipelines don’t put error-prone human drivers or the motorists they encounter on highways at risk when hauling tons of explosive liquids around the country. Pipelines are less prone to creating environmental disasters, as is so often the case when fuel is transported by road, rail or barge.

To quote Granholm, a pipeline is “is the best way to go.”

Why didn’t that rationale apply when Biden nixed the Keystone XL pipeline, costing thousands of jobs?

Is this a new leaf for the Biden administration, or simply another misstatement wherein the truth was errantly uttered? Biden himself accidentally told the truth last month when he described the quagmire on the southern border as a “crisis.”

Of course, his advisers had to correct the record to ensure it reflected that he did not mean to call the border crisis a crisis. Don’t look for Granholm, Biden or anyone else in this radical administration to repeat that praise of pipelines again.

It sometimes appears that officials within the Biden administration are capable of being honest is when they say something truthful by accident.

