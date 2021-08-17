Path 27
News
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at Fort McNair after briefly returning to the White House to address the nation about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Monday.
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at Fort McNair after briefly returning to the White House to address the nation about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Monday. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Flees to Resume His Vacation Immediately After Giving Short Afghanistan Address

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 17, 2021 at 6:47am
Path 27

President Joe Biden immediately returned to his vacation on Monday at Camp David following his speech at the White House concerning the rise of the Taliban to power in Afganistan.

The White House announced that his time in Washington to address the crisis would be very brief.

Biden’s speech was scheduled for Monday at 3:45 p.m. His departure for Camp David was scheduled for 4:50 p.m.

Trending:
Horror as Sane Man Forced Into Hawaii State Mental Hospital, Declared Psychotic and Delusional After Trying to Tell Staff They Made a Mistake

“After speaking for approximately twenty minutes, Biden left without taking any questions from reporters,” Fox News reported. “The White House then announced that Biden would return promptly to Camp David.”

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton criticized Biden’s inaction on Monday, tweeting, “This can’t be real.”

In an earlier tweet on Sunday, Cotton, who served in Afghanistan, said, “Why is Joe Biden in hiding? He should immediately address the nation and answer for the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. Conference calls between cabinet secretaries and senators don’t cut it in a crisis.”

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck added, “After taking no questions and taking no responsibility, Joe Biden is heading back to hide on vacation.”

Related:
Ex-Obama Official Says Biden Should Fire His National Security Advisor Over 'Botched' Afghanistan Withdrawal

Ric Grenell, who was acting director of U.S. national intelligence during the Trump administration, blasted Biden’s travel plans. “He could have delivered his monologue from Camp David,” Grenell said.

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik declared that Biden is “unfit to serve as President of the United States of America.”

Stefanik called him out on his return to Camp David in another tweet. “Joe Biden is going back on vacation!” she said.

The congresswoman added, “He is a deserter.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Biden Flees to Resume His Vacation Immediately After Giving Short Afghanistan Address
GOP Leader McCarthy Issues Message to Afghanistan Veterans and Gold Star Families
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Calls Out Big Tech for Taliban Hypocrisy
Trump Slams Biden as Crises Pile Up: 'Who or What Will Joe Biden Surrender to Next?'
Fox News Analyst Lays Out Playbook to Ban Trump from Running in 2024
See more...

Conversation