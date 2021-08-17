President Joe Biden immediately returned to his vacation on Monday at Camp David following his speech at the White House concerning the rise of the Taliban to power in Afganistan.

The White House announced that his time in Washington to address the crisis would be very brief.

Biden’s speech was scheduled for Monday at 3:45 p.m. His departure for Camp David was scheduled for 4:50 p.m.

“After speaking for approximately twenty minutes, Biden left without taking any questions from reporters,” Fox News reported. “The White House then announced that Biden would return promptly to Camp David.”

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton criticized Biden’s inaction on Monday, tweeting, “This can’t be real.”

In an earlier tweet on Sunday, Cotton, who served in Afghanistan, said, “Why is Joe Biden in hiding? He should immediately address the nation and answer for the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. Conference calls between cabinet secretaries and senators don’t cut it in a crisis.”

Why is Joe Biden in hiding? He should immediately address the nation and answer for the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. Conference calls between cabinet secretaries and senators don’t cut it in a crisis. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 15, 2021

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck added, “After taking no questions and taking no responsibility, Joe Biden is heading back to hide on vacation.”

After taking no questions and taking no responsibility, Joe Biden is heading back to hide on vacation. https://t.co/3iK08G4DVn — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 16, 2021

Ric Grenell, who was acting director of U.S. national intelligence during the Trump administration, blasted Biden’s travel plans. “He could have delivered his monologue from Camp David,” Grenell said.

He could have delivered his monologue from Camp David. https://t.co/jN7BDtlM70 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 16, 2021

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik declared that Biden is “unfit to serve as President of the United States of America.”

Joe Biden is unfit to serve as President of the United States of America. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 16, 2021

Stefanik called him out on his return to Camp David in another tweet. “Joe Biden is going back on vacation!” she said.

Joe Biden is going back on vacation! He is a deserter. https://t.co/0EfqggVOwh — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 16, 2021

The congresswoman added, “He is a deserter.”

