Biden Flies Transgender Flags at White House, Makes Proclamation

By Erin Coates
Published March 31, 2021 at 12:07pm
Transgender flags will be on display at the White House on Wednesday as President Joe Biden issued a proclamation celebrating the Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and communities,” the Democratic president said in a statement.

“Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world,” Biden said.

Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 and takes place each year on March 31, according to a CNN explainer.

It was started “as a day of awareness to celebrate the successes of transgender and gender-nonconforming people,” it said.

In his proclamation, Biden highlighted what he called the “trailblazing work” of transgender individuals but said they “still face systemic barriers to freedom and equality.”

“I call upon all Americans to join in the fight for full equality for all transgender people,” he said as he declared Wednesday as Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Vice President [Kamala] Harris and I affirm that transgender Americans make our Nation more prosperous, vibrant, and strong,” Biden said.

Harris tweeted about the administration’s action, saying, “Transgender rights are human rights. … We see you, and we will always stand up for you.”

Emmy Ruiz, the White House director of political strategy and outreach, tweeted that transgender flags would be on display at the White House.

“Imagine being a trans kid and feeling seen by the highest office in the land,” she tweeted.

“And not just seen, but loved and cared for.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the White House had provided no details about where the flags were flown and no images showing them.

Other governments and institutions in the United States and other countries also flew the transgender flag Wednesday.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order on “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

“It is the policy of my Administration to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, and to fully enforce Title VII and other laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation,” he said in a statement at the time.

The order builds on a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that protected LGBT people from discrimination in the workplace.

“We also celebrate together with transgender Americans across the country who will benefit from our efforts to stop discrimination and advance inclusion for transgender Americans in housing, in credit and lending services, in the care we provide for our veterans, and more,” Biden said Wednesday.

“I urge my fellow Americans to join us in uplifting the worth and dignity of every transgender person.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book "Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future."
