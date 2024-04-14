As Israel emerged largely unscathed from a blitz of Iranian drones and missiles, President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the U.S. position on an Israeli response.

Biden told Netanyahu in a Saturday phone call that the U.S. would not participate in and does not support an Israeli retaliation against the first-ever attack on Israel launched from Iranian soil, according to Axios.

“You got a win. Take the win,” Biden said, according to a source Axios identified only as a “senior White House official.”

The official said Netanyahu told Biden he understood the U.S. president’s position.

Joe Biden told Putin, “Don’t do it.”

Putin did it.

Joe Biden told Iran, “Don’t.”

They did.

Our enemies have no respect or fear of that senile old man pretending to be president, which is why the world is on fire today! pic.twitter.com/Vcbuxw91oD — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 14, 2024

In summing up the attack, The New York Times reported that almost all of the more than 300 missiles and drones fired on Israel were intercepted meant damage was light, though Iran crossed a red line “by firing weapons from Iranian territory into Israeli territory.

“Had defenses not held, scores or hundreds could have been killed,” the Times reported.

Iran said its response ends its retaliation for the deaths of seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers killed in an April attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria. Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for that attack, though it’s widely blamed.

“The matter can be deemed concluded,” the Iranian Mission to the United Nations said in a statement published on X on Saturday evening.“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli… — Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 13, 2024

Israel’s Channel 12 TV said an Israel official it did not name said the country is planning a “significant response” to the attack, according to the Times of Israel.

Iran has begun launching drone strikes on Israel.@POTUS — we must move quickly and launch aggressive retaliatory strikes on Iran. https://t.co/nu2A8gUfl6 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 13, 2024

Iran blustered a dare in Israel’s direction.

“If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi said, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said more than 99 percent of the weapons sent its way were downed, the Times of Israel reported.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said an air force base in southern Israel sustained light damage.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari in this morning’s press conference: “Iran thought it would be able to paralyze the base and thus damage our air capabilities, but it failed. Air Force planes continue to take off and land from the base, and leave for offense and defense… https://t.co/w9YZITW5XW — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 14, 2024

Hagari said a young girl in the Negev region of Israel was injured when she was hit with shrapnel from an interception, according to the Times of Israel.

The coalition intercepting missiles and drones includes the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom and Jordan, according to The Washington Post.

