Biden Grants Highest Civilian Honor to George Soros, Hillary Clinton During Final Days in Office

The White House announced on Saturday that President Joe Biden granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom to leftist billionaire George Soros and longtime politician Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The nation’s highest civilian honor, which is usually given to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States,” was bestowed upon Soros and Clinton, alongside seventeen other individuals, in the final days of the Biden administration.

“These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place,” a statement from the White House said. “They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Soros was described by the White House as a “philanthropist” who has “focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.”

The White House added that Clinton has “made history many times over decades in public service,” including as “the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate” and the “first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party.”

Other nominees included actor Denzel Washington, musician Bono, and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

It is fairly common for presidents to choose such cultural figures to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

But the choices of Soros and Clinton represent nothing more than brazen handouts to political allies.

Soros is not merely a “philanthropist.” Soros has infamously pumped billions of dollars into promoting woke leftism in the United States and across the world.

He has spent years contributing to Democratic campaigns, so this award is arguably a sort of kickback for those contributions.

Most recently Soros has bankrolled district attorney candidates who have refused to prosecute violent crime or even waged lawfare against President-elect Donald Trump and other political enemies.

Clinton meanwhile oversaw disasters like the attack on American diplomats in Benghazi, Libya.

She also has a wake of personal scandals through the decades she spent as a career politician, like her use of a private email server for official communications, or allegations that the Clinton Foundation is a glorified pay-to-play scheme.

Neither Soros nor Clinton has, objectively speaking, “made America and the world a better place.”

Both have left a wake of destructive ideologies, failed policies, and shameless corruption that have “made America and the world” a worse place.

If anything, they should be receiving the nation’s most secure prison cells, not the nation’s highest civilian honor.

