Soros' Acquisition of 200 US Radio Stations Ahead of Election Being Fast-Tracked by FCC

George Soros’ bid to acquire hundreds of radio stations has not only been allowed to go ahead, but is being fast-tracked by the government agency regulating the airwaves.

The move appears to be driven by a Democratic majority sitting on an agency panel.

The Federal Communications Commission last week adopted an order allowing Soros, through his firm Soros Fund Management, to purchase Audacy, the nation’s second-largest radio network.

Audacy operates radio stations in more than 46 U.S. markets and includes shows by Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Mark Levin and others. There is a valid concern that Soros may try to silence these voices ahead of the elections in November.

Rep. Chip Roy originally sounded the alarm about the FCC’s suspicious treatment of Soros in April of this year.

However, according to the New York Post, by the time Roy made the shocking discovery and went public with it, Soros had already dumped some $400 million into Audacy months earlier.

Roy pointed to a communications law that bars corporations with over 25 percent foreign ownership from legally holding a radio license, a major hurdle to Soros’ acquisition of the radio network.

“But instead of going through the usual petition for declaratory ruling process, which would enable the FCC to review and assess those foreign ownership interests as part of its transaction review, the Soros group has asked the FCC to waive that process and put it off until sometime down the road,” Roy wrote in a letter to the FCC, “indicating that those foreign stakeholders will be given ‘special warrants’ in the meantime.”

“The Soros group says that skipping the foreign ownership review at this time will enable the FCC to expedite its approval of the Soros applications and thus allow them to more quickly realize their ownership interests in, and take the reins at, these hundreds of local radio stations across the country,” Roy continued.

He added: “While this may be true, the Soros group’s interest in expediency does not obviate the FCC’s obligation to follow the law and protect the American people.”

As the New York Post reports, on September 18 the FCC decided to allow Soros to go ahead with his takeover of American airwaves.

The FCC panel’s vote was split down partisan lines, with three Democrats supporting a fast-track for Soros and two Republicans voting against the measure.

According to the Post, this is the first time in modern history such a move has been allowed without a national security review.

Speaking of our national integrity, the timing of Soros’ attempted acquisition could not be more suspect. The move comes only weeks ahead of the November general election and gives Soros wide-reaching power to silence conservative voices.

The Post cites an unnamed source that said it’s “not credible” to think Soros would gain power over major conservative names and not use it to crush discussion and free debate ahead of the elections.

Soros is no stranger to kindling unrest and discord in the United States.

The violent wave of anti-Israel protesters that rocked campuses and cities earlier this year were funded with money that was, unsurprisingly, traced back to Soros.

