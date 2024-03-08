Did Biden Just Threaten SCOTUS? Justices in Attendance Called Out by Him at SOTU

President Joe Biden is clearly pinning his hopes for re-election on the issue of abortion, and he used it to cudgel the Supreme Court justices attending his State of the Union address Thursday night.

Six justices were present: Chief Justice John Roberts along with conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, as well as liberal Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett did not attend.

The Supreme Court justices arrive in the House chamber ahead of Pres. Biden’s State of the Union address. #SOTU2024 https://t.co/ocMhOjhBIu pic.twitter.com/BSL60g2qI6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2024

In June 2022, by a 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court ruled the Constitution did not address the issue of abortion, returning the matter to the states to decide.

The conservative justices made up the six that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Biden became very animated when addressing the subject.

“In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” the president said, “the Supreme Court wrote the following.” Biden then broke off mid-sentence and turned to the justices in attendance.

Was this a threat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“With all due respect, justices — women are not without electoral … or political power,” he said, drawing cheers from the Democratic side of the chamber.

“You’re about to realize just how much,” Biden added. Was that a threat to pack the court or just demagoguery? Maybe both.

Slamming the overturning of Roe v. Wade, President Biden stares directly at members of the U.S. Supreme Court: “You’re about to realize” just how much “electoral and political power” women have. pic.twitter.com/AydzX59C18 — The Recount (@therecount) March 8, 2024

Biden continued, “Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women, but they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot.”

He then stumbled over some words, but managed to get out: “We won in 2022 [on the issue]…and we’ll win again in 2024.”

Ballot initiatives placing the right to have an abortion in state constitutions have succeeded, even in red states like Iowa and Kansas.

In other words, the voters and not the courts are deciding the matter.

Biden threw the red herring of “if Republicans gain control of Congress, they’ll ban abortion nationwide” — but the party is not running on that, and Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president, is not, either.

Biden was demagoguing the abortion issue in his State of the Union speech because he’s hoping it will drive up his support among women.

Voters are more sophisticated than that, and most of them think the nation is on the wrong track under his leadership.

That will be the most determinative factor in November.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.