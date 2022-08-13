Share
News

Kansas Recounting Abortion Vote Amid Fear of Irregularities in Voting Data

 By Matthew Holloway  August 13, 2022 at 1:22pm
Share

After the defeat of a proposed constitutional amendment in Kansas that would have affirmed that there is no “constitutional right to abortion,” conservatives have launched the first recount of a state ballot measure in 30 years.

The Associated Press reported that the amendment failed by 18 percentage points, or approximately 165,000 votes.

The organizer of the recount, Melissa Leavitt, has reportedly put up the $220,000 bond required by Kansas law to cover the costs of the hand recount, citing data irregularities she says she saw in the days following the election.

The recount must now be completed by Wednesday, according to KSNW-TV in Wichita.

The “Value Them Both” amendment would “affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion.”

Trending:
Bad News for AG Garland After Admitting He Approved the Mar-a-Lago Raid

A fundraiser is underway to defray the cost of the recount. As of Saturday, the campaign had raised $4,425.

In the description of the fundraiser, Leavitt wrote, “I am an advocate for election integrity and feel that the State of Kansas should have a full hand recount State-wide for the VALUE THEM BOTH abortion [amendment].”

“I have seen data in the week following our election in Kansas that there were irregularities the night of August 2. The New York Times even reported … that 42 times in Kansas during our election, voting numbers declined. No candidate or issue should ever lose votes. They should only gain in votes,” Leavitt explained.

Do you think the recount will expose voter fraud in Kansas?

She continued, “Vote flipping discovered in Cherokee County found this week called my spirit to seek truth where it has been dismantled in our election process.”

“I have no idea if 165,000 votes can be swung in a state, but I don’t think it’s impossible,” she said in a TikTok video posted Saturday, according to the Kansas Reflector.

@misskspatriot #pray #Kansas #fyp #faith ♬ original sound – MissKSpatriot

“I’m just gonna say the next 48 hours is gonna have a lot to do with God moving in people’s lives,” Leavitt said.

She concluded the video, “I’m praying. I’m praying that we get it.”

Related:
'Woke' Florida Prosecutor Suspended for Promise Not to Enforce the Law Now Targeting DeSantis

The Western Journal was able to reach Leavitt, but she was unavailable to comment for this article.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Kansas Recounting Abortion Vote Amid Fear of Irregularities in Voting Data
VP Harris Breaks Silence on Trump Raid - Can't Make It 5 Words Without Giggling
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib Reportedly Raked in Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Rental Income as She Pushed for 'Nationwide Cancellation' of Rent
2 Months Prior to Raid, FBI Had Already Secured Docs - What Changed?
Rock Guitarist Found Dead, Son Charged in Killing
See more...

Conversation