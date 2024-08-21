A nuclear national security official inside the Biden-Harris Department of Energy once wrote that “queering nuclear weapons” and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives would strengthen security.

Sneha Nahir, appointed as a special assistant to the DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration in February, wrote in a co-authored June 2023 article that “queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament” and that “queer theory helps us not only see the bad of a world with nuclear weapons, but also imagine the good of a world without them.” In a separate April 2023 paper, she argued that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives “can serve as a tool to strengthen nuclear security.”

Prior to starting her position at DOE, Nahir worked as a research analyst for the Stimson Center’s nuclear security program, according to the DOE. She also worked for European institutions like the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

