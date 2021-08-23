President Joe Biden reportedly told world leaders that the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan would be done safely, giving other countries an excuse never to trust the United States again.

A memo from British diplomats, which was obtained by Bloomberg, mentioned that the president said “critical U.S. enablers” would protect the Afghan capital of Kabul at the G-7 summit in June.

Additionally, British officials interpreted the Biden administration as saying that the United States would keep the United Kingdom’s embassy safe.

Fast forward to today, where the U.S. is struggling simply to maintain control of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

In addition, both the U.S. and U.K. embassies have been evacuated, and civilians are scrambling to leave the Taliban-run country, according to Bloomberg.

Other nations rely on the United States for its military resources, but Biden’s poorly executed withdrawal has left our allies betrayed.

“It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, according to Reuters, amid reports that he and other G-7 leaders will ask Biden to extend the troop withdrawal deadline.

“We have a long way to go and a lot can still go wrong,” President Biden says of the ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wXFjVLJBCy — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 22, 2021

There is currently a scramble to evacuate the thousands of foreign nationals currently in Afghanistan, as the Taliban is blatantly hostile to those from Western nations.

It’s simple: Biden broke his promise, and now innocent people are paying the price.

The U.K. and the rest of the world have an obligation to assure the security of their civilians, and they trusted the United States with some of that responsibility.

During a recent interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, the president defended his decision to pull forces out of the country.

“Before I made this decision, I met with all our allies, our NATO allies in Europe. They agreed. We should be getting out,” Biden said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted the government is working “virtually around the clock” to help evacuate people from Afghanistan. He was speaking after a meeting of the government’s emergency COBRA committee Latest: https://t.co/PJZjesfF8t pic.twitter.com/OSeq0SkNHO — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 21, 2021

Even if these countries support the withdrawal, Biden will not admit that this failure lies squarely on us.

The administration needs to swallow its pride and admit wrongdoing instead of playing the entitled elite globalist card.

After this disaster, it will be a long path for other countries to restore their trust in American foreign policy.

