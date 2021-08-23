Path 27
Commentary
Commentary
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Carbis Bay Hotel on June 10, 2021, near St Ives, England. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

After What Biden Reportedly Did to Our Allies, How Can They Ever Trust Us Again?

 By Cameron Arcand  August 23, 2021 at 3:08pm
President Joe Biden reportedly told world leaders that the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan would be done safely, giving other countries an excuse never to trust the United States again.

A memo from British diplomats, which was obtained by Bloomberg, mentioned that the president said “critical U.S. enablers” would protect the Afghan capital of Kabul at the G-7 summit in June.

Additionally, British officials interpreted the Biden administration as saying that the United States would keep the United Kingdom’s embassy safe.

Fast forward to today, where the U.S. is struggling simply to maintain control of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

In addition, both the U.S. and U.K. embassies have been evacuated, and civilians are scrambling to leave the Taliban-run country, according to Bloomberg.

Other nations rely on the United States for its military resources, but Biden’s poorly executed withdrawal has left our allies betrayed.

“It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, according to Reuters, amid reports that he and other G-7 leaders will ask Biden to extend the troop withdrawal deadline.

There is currently a scramble to evacuate the thousands of foreign nationals currently in Afghanistan, as the Taliban is blatantly hostile to those from Western nations.

It’s simple: Biden broke his promise, and now innocent people are paying the price.

The U.K. and the rest of the world have an obligation to assure the security of their civilians, and they trusted the United States with some of that responsibility.

During a recent interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, the president defended his decision to pull forces out of the country.

“Before I made this decision, I met with all our allies, our NATO allies in Europe. They agreed. We should be getting out,” Biden said.

Even if these countries support the withdrawal, Biden will not admit that this failure lies squarely on us.

The administration needs to swallow its pride and admit wrongdoing instead of playing the entitled elite globalist card.

After this disaster, it will be a long path for other countries to restore their trust in American foreign policy.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation