Biden Resigning Monday? Report Spreads as Judicial Watch Head Tom Fitton Speaks Out
Into the swirl of speculation over what President Joe Biden will do as his campaign becomes the subject of increasing disdain comes a prediction that he will leave the Oval Office.
Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said the buzz he is hearing is that Biden will not just quit the race, but the White House as well.
That goes against Biden’s public comments Friday at a Wisconsin rally insisting emphatically that he would stay in the race, but comes amid growing discontent with his candidacy.
“I’ve been hearing that he’s going to resign on Monday,” Fitton posted on social media platform X on Wednesday.
“The information I have is pretty reliable,” he said.
I hear Joe Biden is resigning from office — next Monday. pic.twitter.com/bPysjm15nb
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 4, 2024
“Sure enough, the Biden people are putting out there and leaking that he’s considering not running for president, stepping aside from the campaign,” he said.
“But given the reasons for him having to do that — his cognitive fitness — it stands to reason he’s going to have to leave the presidency as well,” he said.
“So we’ll see what happens, but in the meantime, we should be asking tough questions of Vice President Harris and his cabinet about what they knew, and when, about what everyone now knows is his remarkable cognitive challenges that, it looks like, to many Americans, make him unfit to be president of the United States,” he said.
Fitton made similar comments to Mike Garofalo of Victory News.
“The question is, if he can’t be a candidate because of his cognitive challenges, how can he be president?” he said.
Fitton said Biden’s eventual resignation is “what we’re facing here.”
Rumours are rife that Joe Biden will resign as early as Monday. If that is the case it will probably be a Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg ticket. pic.twitter.com/dat6eUii4P
— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 4, 2024
In an Op-Ed for the Atlantic, Adam Serwer said the logical implications of Biden’s problems are clear: “Joe Biden must resign the presidency.”
Serwer noted that “the simple fact remains that if one believes Biden cannot campaign or debate successfully, then he cannot run the country presently.”
Amid pressure on Biden to drop out, work in the White House is being impacted, Axios reported.
“Everyone is miserable, and senior advisers are a total black hole. Even if you’re trying to focus on work, nothing is going to break through or get any acknowledgment,” the site reported being told by a White House official it did not name.
