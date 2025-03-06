A Colorado man faces more than 50 charges in connection with his alleged behavior while he was working for a day care facility.

Brandon Vigil, 32, turned himself in on Feb. 10 to face 28 counts of child abuse and 23 counts of harassment, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear why the charges were not announced for several weeks after they were filed.

Vigil worked for a preschool in Centennial from February 2024 until Sept. 6 of that year, when he was fired.

The charges against Vigil indicated that on Sept. 5, Vigil was throwing things in the presence of a teacher’s aide.

“There were 14 kids in the classroom, all two years old. Vigil was throwing sleeping pads around and appeared visibly upset that kids were in his way,” the release said.

The release said when one child was in the way, he was struck with an open hand.

The child started crying, the release said, which resulted in the child being called a racial slur.

The aide reported the incident to the day care’s director, who contacted police.

The release said that at that point, investigators “began reviewing evidence from the daycare and discovered many instances of harmful, degrading, and humiliating actions directed at the children, all two years old.”

By the time they were done, there were 51 counts filed against Vigil.

The charges against Vigil include nine counts of Child Abuse Knowingly/Recklessly/Body Injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and 19 counts of Child Abuse Knowingly/Recklessly/No Injury, a Class 2 misdemeanor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vigil also faces 23 counts of Harassment – Strike/Shove/Kick, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it has been working with the Colorado State Child Care Licensing and Administration and Arapahoe County Child Protection Services in the investigation.

The agencies are seeking contact with parents of other children who might have been victims.

Officials did not name the day care for which Vigil worked, according to KDVR-TV.

