President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the East Room of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Alexander Zemlianichenko - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Lets Russia off the Hook with Pipeline While He Rages Against American Energy Independence

 By Cameron Arcand  August 20, 2021 at 4:02pm
The Biden administration loves to play softball when it comes to the Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipeline but continues to work against American energy independence.

Three Russian ships and other companies affiliated with the pipeline construction were sanctioned by the U.S. government on Friday, CNBC reported.

But there’s a catch — Nord Stream AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig, the parties actually responsible for finishing the project, were not sanctioned.

That’s because the administration already waived sanctions on the company and the ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, not wanting to worsen diplomatic relations with Germany, the main beneficiary of the project.

While it does benefit Russia and Germany, the pipeline is controversial because it would allow the Russian government to essentially cut off the bulk of Ukraine’s oil and gas supply.

Senator Hints at Something We Weren't Shown in Biden's Disastrous ABC Interview: Play the 'Unedited Tape'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a halfhearted attempt at damage control, saying the administration will try to mitigate the consequences of the pipeline.

“Even as the administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline to Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries and to push back against harmful Russian activities, including in the energy sphere,” Blinken said.

These performative restrictions on Nord Stream 2 look even worse when you consider the Biden administration’s domestic energy policies.

Biden and his liberal allies take pride in the destruction of the United States’ own oil and gas industry, which has led to a reliance on the Middle East and the slashing of union jobs.

Amid rising gas prices, a Biden administration official had to beg OPEC to produce more oil.


“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement last week.

“While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough. “

Biden Hit with Another Failure as OPEC Smacks Down His Request for More Oil

In addition, the president carelessly canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline in January as part of a broader effort to stop all federal oil and gas leases.

It is blatantly hypocritical of Blinken and the administration to say they oppose Nord Stream 2 while simultaneously enabling the very entities making the project possible.

These sanctions mean nothing, and the rest of the world is laughing at the Biden administration’s weak foreign policy.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
