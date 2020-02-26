Biden Says He'd Put Black Woman on SCOTUS but Voted Down Conservative Black Woman for DC Court

If there were a pandering and lying Olympics it would be held by the same people who participated in the Democratic presidential debates and town halls this week.

The Democratic electorate of South Carolina is predominantly black and the Democratic candidates for president were tripping over themselves to make promises to the black community to get that vote.

And if what we witnessed at Tuesday’s debate was the pandering and lying Olympics, the gold medal would have gone to former Vice President Joe Biden.

.@JoeBiden says that if he was president, he’d look forward “to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court.” #DemDebate https://t.co/66AoqMK8pw pic.twitter.com/hcwNoXs3sp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2020

Biden used a question that did not have anything to do with the judicial branch to promise that he would appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court.

But when he had the chance to prove he would vote for a black woman, he muffed it.

“When you get knocked down, get up, and everyone’s entitled to be treated with dignity — no matter what, no matter who they are,” the former vice president said.

“Also, that everyone should be represented. No one is better than me and I’m no better than anyone else,” he said.

“We talked about the Supreme Court — I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure we in fact get everyone represented,” he said.

Talk about tokenism.

Eliminating every group of people other than black women is ridiculous and it looks as desperate as it is.

Biden has reason to be desperate as South Carolina looks like it could slip away from him and he is doing anything he can to hold on to it, which is why he would not like it if it somehow became known that he voted against a black woman becoming a U.S. circuit judge.

In June 2005, when he was a senator from Delaware, Biden voted against the confirmation of Judge Janice Rogers Brown.

It was an ineffective vote, much like his leaning on being former President Barack Obama’s BFF has been ineffective thus far, as she was confirmed to be a judge on the court of appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by a vote of 56 – 43, NBC News reported.

Talk is cheap, actions speak louder than words and lots of other clichés apply here. But the big takeaway is this.

Joe Biden will say and promise anything to ensure that his third presidential campaign is not the failure his first two were.

As of today, it’s not looking good for him.

