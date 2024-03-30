Share
Commentary

Biden Slapped with Massive Backlash After Trying to Replace Easter with Trans Holiday - 'Direct Assault on Christianity'

 By Connor Cavanaugh  March 30, 2024 at 1:03pm
This year, as Easter and “Transgender Day of Visibility” fall on the same day, March 31, the situation is more complicated than ever.

Of course, if you’re politically on the left it would be hard to forgo taking note of the day celebrating the transgender ideology but there’s a balancing act with not attacking Christian believers at the same time.

While an exact answer for those stuck in the political hell that is sitting on the American left, it’s certain that it takes lots of tact and skillful maneuvering to avoid trampling over anybody’s beliefs.

President Joe Biden unfortunately lacks tact and is far too senile to ever skillfully maneuver anything except perhaps his 2018 Cadillac he bragged to Special Counsel Robert Hur about.

Instead, the aging Delaware politician went guns blazing straight ahead, loudly proclaiming that March 31, 2024, was TDOV.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” a statement from President Biden on Friday reads.

It’s safe to say that it was not received well.

“I have as low an opinion of Biden as you can possibly have and yet this is so outrageously evil that I had to check to make sure it was real,” Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote on X.

Should all of America embrace Christian values?

“It is. Our ‘catholic’ president has chosen the highest holiday on the Christian calendar to celebrate transgenderism,” he continued. “This man is a demon.”

In a follow-up post, Walsh lamented how the argument that TDOV is a set holiday — as in it’s always the same day — does not excuse Biden from publicly recognizing the holiday this year.

“This is going viral for good reason. The White House has declared war on Christianity. Some say that’s hyperbole. It’s not,” Not The Bee shared.

“Biden declares Sunday to be ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ without mention of Easter. The timing may be random, but the messaging is not. They hate you.”

“Easter Sunday is being replaced,” actor and filmmaker Kevin Sorbo tweeted. “Our ‘Catholic’ president banned religious imagery from the White House and is now calling Easter Sunday ‘transgender day of visibility.’ Tyrants, all of them.”

“Hey Joe, I will NOT be celebrating your woke, IMAGINARY, demonic holiday. It is a DISGRACE to put a “TRANSGENDER DAY OF VISIBILITY” on Easter of all days,” comedian and commentator Chad Prather shared.

And for good measure, a good bit more:

It’s quite safe to say this was not a popular move.

Connor Cavanaugh
Connor Cavanaugh is currently a student at the University of North Texas studying Political Science. Connor has lived in Texas for the majority of his life and is a proud conservative.




