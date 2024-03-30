This year, as Easter and “Transgender Day of Visibility” fall on the same day, March 31, the situation is more complicated than ever.

Of course, if you’re politically on the left it would be hard to forgo taking note of the day celebrating the transgender ideology but there’s a balancing act with not attacking Christian believers at the same time.

While an exact answer for those stuck in the political hell that is sitting on the American left, it’s certain that it takes lots of tact and skillful maneuvering to avoid trampling over anybody’s beliefs.

President Joe Biden unfortunately lacks tact and is far too senile to ever skillfully maneuver anything except perhaps his 2018 Cadillac he bragged to Special Counsel Robert Hur about.

Instead, the aging Delaware politician went guns blazing straight ahead, loudly proclaiming that March 31, 2024, was TDOV.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” a statement from President Biden on Friday reads.

It’s safe to say that it was not received well.

“I have as low an opinion of Biden as you can possibly have and yet this is so outrageously evil that I had to check to make sure it was real,” Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote on X.

I have as low an opinion of Biden as you can possibly have and yet this is so outrageously evil that I had to check to make sure it was real. It is. Our “catholic” president has chosen the highest holiday on the Christian calendar to celebrate transgenderism. This man is a demon. https://t.co/kPFMJU0IRa — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2024

“It is. Our ‘catholic’ president has chosen the highest holiday on the Christian calendar to celebrate transgenderism,” he continued. “This man is a demon.”

In a follow-up post, Walsh lamented how the argument that TDOV is a set holiday — as in it’s always the same day — does not excuse Biden from publicly recognizing the holiday this year.

The excuse will be that “Transgender Day of Visibility” is a fixed “holiday” that always falls on March 31. The problem with that excuse is that the president does not need to issue any proclamation recognizing it and no president has recognized it until Biden two years ago. He… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2024

“This is going viral for good reason. The White House has declared war on Christianity. Some say that’s hyperbole. It’s not,” Not The Bee shared.

This is going viral for good reason. The White House has declared war on Christianity. Some say that’s hyperbole. It’s not. Biden declares Sunday to be “Transgender Day of Visibility” without mention of Easter. The timing may be random, but the messaging is not. They hate you. pic.twitter.com/QnOUxaXhRW — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 30, 2024

“Biden declares Sunday to be ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ without mention of Easter. The timing may be random, but the messaging is not. They hate you.”

“Easter Sunday is being replaced,” actor and filmmaker Kevin Sorbo tweeted. “Our ‘Catholic’ president banned religious imagery from the White House and is now calling Easter Sunday ‘transgender day of visibility.’ Tyrants, all of them.”

Easter Sunday is being replaced. Our “Catholic” president banned religious imagery from the White House and is now calling Easter Sunday “transgender day of visibility” Tyrants, all of them. pic.twitter.com/RWlmj5LmOB — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 30, 2024

“Hey Joe, I will NOT be celebrating your woke, IMAGINARY, demonic holiday. It is a DISGRACE to put a “TRANSGENDER DAY OF VISIBILITY” on Easter of all days,” comedian and commentator Chad Prather shared.

Hey Joe, I will NOT be celebrating your woke, IMAGINARY, demonic holiday. It is a DISGRACE to put a “TRANSGENDER DAY OF VISIBILITY” on Easter of all days. pic.twitter.com/Xs93DzmKpb — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 30, 2024

And for good measure, a good bit more:

Joe Biden proclaims Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” As I have said, this is no longer left versus right. This is good versus evil. It has never been more clear. pic.twitter.com/dIkd4XyW91 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 30, 2024

Joe Biden just told all the Easter egg art decorators in the White House that NO RELIGIOUS IMAGERY is allowed. He then declared Easter Sunday as the TRANSGENDER DAY OF VISIBILITY in a Presidential Proclamation. He’s just spit in the face of Christ on the cross who died for our… pic.twitter.com/PfR2O95ju9 — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 30, 2024

The Biden Administration has declared Easter Sunday, the most solemn Christian holiday of the year, as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’ His White House also sent out guidance prohibiting religious symbols on Easter Eggs. Joe Biden and his radicals are targeting… pic.twitter.com/LRpWa0ERE0 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 30, 2024

🇺🇸🏳️‍⚧️ Making Easter Sunday the “Transgender Day of Visibility” is actually a slap in the face for all Christians living in the US. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/r9mBxOXocK — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) March 30, 2024

There’s so much here: 1. “Transgender Day of Visibility” is nonsensical because there is no such thing as a transgendered person. You may find a dude in a dress but he’s still a dude. 2. He chooses Resurrection Sunday to designate this abomination and then has the audacity to… pic.twitter.com/baW0UrtozP — Justin Peters (@JustinPetersMin) March 30, 2024

Joe Biden just proclaimed that “Transgender Visibility Day” is on Sunday, March 31st. I wonder how he came up with that date. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 30, 2024

Joe Biden marking Easter: Declares “Transgender Day of Visibility.” President Trump marking Easter: “On Easter Sunday we proclaim with joy, ‘Christ has risen!’” Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/89c7KQH9sf — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 30, 2024

Joe Biden has proclaimed Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” What a coincidence on the timing, right? This is a direct assault on Christianity. Yet another attack on religion and traditions by this administration. pic.twitter.com/KhFlWXrXS1 — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) March 30, 2024

It’s quite safe to say this was not a popular move.

