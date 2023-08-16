Just when you think a president with an approval rating comparable to Jimmy Carter couldn’t screw up worse than he did with the Afghanistan withdrawal and the disaster of East Palestine, here comes old Uncle Joe with a “hold my beer” moment of epic proportions.

This past week, the United States experienced its deadliest wildfire in over a century, leaving at least 106 dead, though authorities said the death toll may rise as recovery efforts continue.

These fires, which struck the island of Maui in Hawaii, burned across the island of and completely decimated the historic town of Lahaina.

Unlike the wildfires of recent years, whether in California or Canada, the Maui fires are unique both in terms of their loss of human life and the lack of warning given to those on the island.

You would think the governing administration of the United States and the commander in chief would make it a top priority, on the eve of an election year, to get in front of the crisis to both assure and unite Americans on all sides around the promise that the American government would do everything in its power to help their fellow citizens in Hawaii.

However, President Biden, ever the statesman, decided to go on vacation to Lake Tahoe, planning to arrive on Friday and leave the following Thursday, KRNV-DT reported. Of course! Seems like a perfect time for a leisurely stroll on the beach or perhaps for some much needed father-son time fishing with Hunter on the lake — casting lines, snorting lines — you know, just some good wholesome Biden family fun!

Not only this, but his great speech of presidential leadership in a time of crisis broke records for its brevity, in two words no less: “No comment.” (A remark that may go down in history as one the biggest presidential flops in American history.)

For those who think that the handlers for our real-life version of “Weekend At Bernie’s” would be smart enough to immediately cancel an optic as terrible as a luxury vacation in the middle of a crisis, you’d be wrong.

Should Biden visit Maui? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Former Fox writer and producer Kyle Becker documented the president’s plan in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Joe Biden, after taking the weekend off at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is planning a weeklong vacation at Lake Tahoe set to begin this Friday. The president has no plans to visit Hawaii after the devastating Maui wildfires.”

Joe Biden, after taking the weekend off at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is planning a weeklong vacation at Lake Tahoe set to begin this Friday. The president has no plans to visit Hawaii after the devastating Maui wildfires. pic.twitter.com/ZvHNMwYPj0 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 14, 2023

Actions speak louder than words, so if he is not planning a visit, then what did he do for the people of Maui? Surely, he did something for his fellow American citizens at this their darkest hour. He did! He offered them a measly $700 per family, not even enough to cover the rent for a month pretty much anywhere in the developed world.

I mean, can you really blame ol’ Joe? The budget has been kind of tight lately with more important things to spend American tax dollars on, like another $200 million dollars to Ukraine.

This debacle marks the second domestic disaster botched by the White House in President Biden’s first term, with his previous fumble of East Palestine leaving a whole town in Ohio in what amounted to a toxic zone, as reported by Newsweek.

With media skills like these in an election season, a person could conclude is that he is actually working for the election campaign of a Republican — or at least actively working to not win a second term.

Indeed, the Trump campaign has already jumped on the fact that Joe Biden failed once again to show any care or remorse for the American people, according to RealClear Politics.

Optics are everything in politics.

The real question now is this: Who will win the optic war and get to Hawaii first?

Will former President Donald Trump go to Maui first (much like he did in East Palestine) and offer them more for their losses that the U.S. government, or will Joe Biden show up and make another cliche case for more laws to curb the “existential threat” of climate change?

Only time will tell.

One thing we do know for sure is this, the next couple weeks could define the rest of the election.

In the midst of several indictments, Trump, the Republican front-runner, should seize every opportunity to make his case that not only is his persecution truly an unjustified witch-hunt, but that it is a witch-hunt against someone who actually cares for the American people in a way that Joe Biden does not.

No one should allow this story to disappear. American citizens had to literally jump into the sea to escape the flames as their town burned to ash, and we are only concerned with another politically motivated indictment against the former president.

Marilyn Monroe once said, “I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one.”

There is nothing funny about the Maui wildfires, and the loss of American lives is no joking matter. But as to how our president looks? Or even our country?

Decide for yourself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joshua Johnson Summary Recent Posts Contact Joshua Johnson is an experienced off-grid homesteader and sustainable farmer, husband of fifteen years and father of seven (so far). Having both a Bachelors and a Masters in Theology and Bible, he is currently pursuing a doctorate in philosophy and ethics. He was ordained to the Word and Sacrament ministry in fundamentalist Lutheranism and is currently working on starting a self-sufficient Christian community in the rainforests of the Caribbean. His expertise is in theology, Bible, philosophy, history, politics, agriculture, construction and family and environmental issues. He is 34 years old and has lived in the rural Pennsylvania rust-belt his entire life. Biden to Spend a Week in Ritzy Vacation Town as Maui Suffers Complete and Utter Devastation See more...