Another day, another spin.

At a White House news briefing on Thursday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lied her way through another battering of questions from the media regarding the Biden administration’s handling of illegal immigration.

Indeed, she actually had the audacity to claim that Biden had done more to secure the southern border than “anybody else”:

This shocking answer came after Jean-Pierre was asked why the president has not met with the governor of New York to discuss the influx of illegal migrants in her state or responded to growing Democratic criticisms of his handling of the issue.

Why no response to members of his own party, you ask?

Because those Democrats are not down with the program, the bigger plan, and need to get back in their lane.

How do I know this?

Because Jean-Pierre told us so in the same news conference just seconds later: “Let’s not forget, we’ve expanded the pathway to citizenship under this president. Mind you, he’s been doing this on his own.”

The point should not be lost on us; it has been argued by Tucker Carlson and long ago by Ann Coulter.

Do you think Jean-Pierre revealed the real reason for our porous border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It was arguably this issue that got Donald Trump elected, and it was grounded in the fact that commonsense Americans had real problems with all of the drugs, crime and, yes, cultural replacement.

Some have charged those Americans with “racism” for being concerned that people coming into the country who are accustomed to living under cartels or socialist governments will have a far greater tolerance for tyranny than liberty-minded Americans.

And with the manifold problems facing the U.S., having welfare rolls overburdened by immigrants, an overwhelming fentanyl crisis, and a swarm of new Democratic voters seems like an unwise policy plan.

At this point, it is hard to say if the die is cast. But even in my own very isolated small town, for the first time ever we are running into people at local yard sales who cannot speak to us because they do not know English.

At construction sites, where the Amish were often the beneficiaries of cheap, cash-paid labor, we are now seeing immigrants from Central and South America instead.

Republican governors were right to point out the hypocrisy of leftist leaders by busing immigrants to their “sanctuary cities,” but at the end of the day, was this anything more than a publicity stunt? Has it actually stopped or helped anything?

Time will tell if anything will ever get done about the illegal migration crisis, or if, like Rome, we will fall to a people who want our nation more than we do.

We did this to ourselves by not having babies, not teaching our children how to work, allowing the expansion of the welfare state, and abandoning national pride.

I want to close with a remark made by a grizzled old construction worker when I observed that there were as many or more Mexicans on the job site as white kids.

“Well,” he said, “they actually want to work. They actually want to be here.”

He would go on to say that he can’t even get white kids to show up for an interview, work the whole day, or submit to a drug test.

The truth is this: If we want to stop this madness, it has to start with us.

If we don’t want our culture replaced, then we need to preserve our culture ourselves.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.