Biden Tells Reporter Pressing Him About His Age: 'I Can't Even Say, I Guess, How Old I Am'

President Joe Biden was asked about his age on Wednesday as he answered questions about his announcement that he will seek another term in office.

Biden, who at 80 is already the oldest president in U.S. history, said his age might be a factor for some people and that he “can’t even say the number.”

The topic was brought up during a news conference at the White House by ABC News reporter Mary Bruce.

“You recently launched your re-election campaign,” Bruce said. “You’ve said questions about your age are legitimate, and your response is always, ‘Just watch me.’

“But the country is watching, and recent polling shows that 70 percent of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, believe you shouldn’t run again. What do you say to them? What do you say to those Americans who are watching and aren’t convinced?” Bruce asked.

Biden said voters will have to decide if his age is an issue for them.

“With regard to age and polling data, I notice the polling data I keep hearing about is that I’m between 42 and 46 percent favorable rating,” Biden responded. “But everybody running for re-election at this time has been in the same position. There’s nothing new about that.”

Biden said other polling data shows Americans approve of what he has done in office. He also claimed his administration has created 12 million jobs before he again addressed the issue of his age.

“With regard to age, I can’t even say, I guess, how old I am. I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me,” Biden said.

Biden’s answer drew quite a response on Twitter.

Lots of things don’t register with Joe Biden, and the American people are paying for it. — Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) April 26, 2023

It must be hard to remember at his age — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) April 26, 2023

Oh yes, that makes me feel better. — Scott (@TheRealScotS) April 26, 2023

His age must not have been on his list his handlers gave him…. — Oh, That Guy (@If_only_u_knew1) April 26, 2023

Biden told reporters he expects people to decide whether he is still capable of doing his job based on how he performs throughout the rest of his term.

“I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects,” he said.

Biden said former President Donald Trump’s decision to launch another bid for the White House did not influence his own decision to seek re-election.

During her line of questioning, Bruce also asked Biden if he believes he is his party’s only hope to defeat Trump if the former president wins the 2024 Republican Party nomination.

“You’ve said you can beat Trump again. Do you think you’re the only one?” she asked.

“I may not be the only one,” Biden said before he described Trump as a “danger” to “our democracy.”

Biden took questions alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after the two held a bilateral meeting.

