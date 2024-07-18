Share
Biden Tried to Get Witty on Social Media, And It Couldn't Have Backfired Any Worse

 By Bryan Chai  July 18, 2024 at 10:01am
When news broke Wednesday evening that President Joe Biden had come down with a bout of COVID-19, a number of people took it in radically different directions.

Some lamented this as a sort of final nail in the coffin of Biden’s dwindling re-election bid. Others, somehow, compared Biden’s illness with the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. And the Biden campaign itself swiftly canceled a speaking event in Las Vegas following the diagnosis.

How did Biden himself handle this news?

He (or perhaps a comm director or social media administrator) tried to make witty post on the social media platform X.

Shortly after the news first began to spread about Biden’s bout with coronavirus, the incumbent president’s personal social media account put out the following:

“I’m sick,” the Wednesday X post said.

Is Joe Biden actually sick?

The punchline, as it turns out, was a follow-up post that denoted Biden was “sick,” but he wasn’t talking about his literal health:

“… of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election,” Biden’s follow-up post read.

The president’s post appeared to be a direct response to tech mogul Musk’s plans to donate a whopping $45 million per month to a pro-Trump PAC.

Biden’s follow-up post included a link to donate to the Biden-Harris campaign.

It’s unclear how successful of an actual fundraising stunt that post was, but the original “I’m sick” post isn’t doing Biden any favors.

Biden — who is seemingly facing a full-on mutiny from within his own party — needs momentum and serious political wins to right his re-election campaign.

Having an X post turn into mockery and memery, as the original post did, is the last thing Biden needs.

Just look at some of these re-posts:

The direct replies were not any better.

Buttressing concerns about Biden’s viability, reports have since been circulating that the incumbent president has been asking his staff about the viability of Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election.

