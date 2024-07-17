The sitting president of the United States has tested positive for COVID-19 once again.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak at a Las Vegas conference Wednesday night.

At the last minute, he called ahead to let attendees know he would not be attending due to the positive diagnosis.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden, and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon,” UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía told attendees at the conference, according to CNN.

“The president has been at many events as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID.”

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 twice before.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has received multiple booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, previously tested positive twice in July 2022, as reported by CNBC.

At his advanced age, Biden is at significantly higher risk of facing serious complications from the disease.

According to CNBC, as of 2022, more than 81 percent of deaths caused by the virus were among those older than 65 years of age.

The 81-year-old world leader has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks due to his seemingly lackluster health and mental state.

On June 27 during his first presidential debate with Republican nominee former President Donald Trump, Biden mumbled, sounded horse, and trailed off mid-sentence on multiple occasions.

The resulting fallout led many Democratic politicians and donors to call for Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Biden quickly insisted he would not be doing so.

The president slightly changed his tune during a recent interview.

When asked if anything could change his mind about dropping out, Biden admitted he would do so if diagnosed with a serious ailment.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said, according to The New York Times.

