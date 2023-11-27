Bidenomics: Inflation Pushes Christmas Tree Prices Significantly Beyond Last Year's Highs, Even for Artificial Ones
As the U.S. inflation crisis drives up the cost of just about everything, Christmas trees are no exception.
Fox Business reported last week on data compiled from the National Christmas Tree Association and the American Christmas Tree Association that showed the cost of Christmas trees is up 10 percent from 2022, with the average tree now costing consumers between $80 and $100.
The price surge will have an even greater impact on the cost of artificial trees, which still start at around $85 and go all the way up to $1,000 and even higher.
“According to our 2023 survey, 52 percent of artificial Christmas tree owners purchased their tree for under $200, and 27 percent paid $200 to $400,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, according to Fox Business.
“For artificial Christmas trees, costs vary depending on the producer, retailer, size, shape, and features such as pre-lit options.”
The main reason for the surging prices is the increased production cost.
Despite the inflationary pressures, polling data from the ACTA found that although 78 percent of consumers are concerned about the impact of inflation, 94 percent of those polled still intend to buy and display at least one Christmas tree in their homes.
Of those consumers, 77 percent confirmed they would opt for an artificial tree rather than a real one.
“We are encouraged to see that consumer demand for all types of Christmas trees remains high in 2023,” Warner said, according to Fox.
“Artificial, live, small, tall, flocked, you name it – there’s no such thing as a bad Christmas tree, and there is no better way to bring cheer to the Christmas season than by celebrating with a Christmas tree.”
Warner recommended that consumers purchase their Christmas trees in advance to try and beat the seasonal rush.
“We always recommend that consumers shop early to get ahead of the holiday rush and find the décor, type, and style of Christmas tree that best fits their needs,” she said.
“This year, we’re seeing many consumers – especially those concerned about inflation – purchasing their décor well before the typical shopping seasons of November and December.”
The case of Christmas trees is just one in a long list of products and services that have drastically increased in price since Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
According to an October analysis from the Heritage Foundation, inflation is currently at a 40-year high and shows little sign of abating.
“When Biden took office, inflation was below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, with prices rising a mere 1.4% over the prior 12 months,” the analysis noted.
“After a year and a half of Biden’s runaway government spending and borrowing, prices were rising almost that fast in a single month, with annual inflation reaching 9.1%—6.5 times the rate Biden inherited.”
