The city of Bradford, England, will raise a “multi-faith tree” in its town square this holiday season to celebrate the city’s “multiculturism.”

The Telegraph & Argus reported this week that the move is the brainchild of the city’s Black Asian Minority Ethnic Business Committee, an arm of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The fir tree will be displayed near city hall, and a traditional Christmas tree also will be on display, though the committee has not announced when the trees will be placed.

“The whole purpose of the BAME Business Committee was to ensure that all diverse businesses were being represented by the Chamber, to ensure all voices were being heard,” said Nasreen Karim, chair of the committee.

“We want to bring communities together. This tree encompasses that. It’s an opportunity for not just the business community but the community at large to celebrate the tapestry of our vibrant community, especially during a time of world conflicts. In the spirit of unity and diversity, we invite businesses to join us in decorating a multi-faith festive tree.”

For 100 Euros, local business owners can “sponsor” an ornament to place on the tree.

“Sponsorship not only adorns the tree but also symbolizes commitment to inclusivity and harmony in the community,” Karim said.

Saleem Kader, another member of BAME, came up with the idea for the tree.

“We wanted to celebrate the fact that this city, despite its critics, demonstrates how true is the power of multiculturism,” Kader said, per the Telegraph & Argus. “The city with the many cultures from all over the world blended together in harmony; this is truly something to be very proud of.”

Do you support this plan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Darren Grimes, a conservative commentator and news presenter on X, pointed out what to him seemed a double standard inherent in the political display.

“Why? Will you be forcing other faiths in Bradford to observe multi faith symbols in the name of diversity and inclusion, or does this only apply to important events within the Christian calendar?” Grimes wrote.

Why? Will you be forcing other faiths in Bradford to observe multi faith symbols in the name of diversity and inclusion, or does this only apply to important events within the Christian calendar? https://t.co/E8vLbZLdJH — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) November 14, 2023

Kader said the committee has “many” more initiatives it will introduce in 2024 and in the “City of Culture” celebrations in 2025.

The majority of Bradford residents are Christian, according to 2021 census data.

In 2021, people in Bradford who “described themselves as Christian” made up 33.4% of the population, which was down from 45.9% in 2011, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, people who “described themselves as Muslim” made up 30.5% of the population in Bradford, a figure up from 24.7% in 2011.

A total of 28.2% of residents in 2021 reported having “no religion,” which was up from 20.7% a decade earlier.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.