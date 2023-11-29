Things have gotten so bad out there that Democrats can no longer sell their traditional hogwash wrapped up in a colorful bow. Americans are wising up, especially as they reach into their empty wallets this holiday season.

“Bidenomics” is costing the average American family $11,434 simply to maintain the same standard of living as in 2021, according to CBS News.

Despite assurances that inflation is receding and the economy is bouncing back, Americans aren’t seeing it. Merely covering the basics has become a struggle for many.

No amount of lipstick on this pig will change that. The Democrats’ tube has run out.

People can barely afford eggs and gas, and companies can’t provide comparable wage increases to meet the rise in the cost of living because they too are feeling the pinch.

According to CBS, “average hourly pay for workers has increased [a] robust 13.6% since January 2021, although that lags the 17% increase in inflation during the same period, according to government data.” That’s if you’re lucky.

Americans in every state are being crunched, with residents of Arkansas spending an additional $8,500 per year to survive and those living in Colorado spending an extra $15,000.

A November 2022 report from Republican members of the Senate Joint Economic Committee found that over 80 cents of every dollar in additional spending is going toward necessities like food, transportation, housing and energy.

One X user asked where the American dream had gone, reminding everyone that “Americans don’t strive for the basics.” Not normally, no.

The key here is just for the “basics.” Doesn’t count buying a home or new vehicle, family vacations, saving for the future etc. Americans don’t strive for the basics. Where has the American Dream gone? #bidenomics — UnipartyBomber (@magajcs) November 29, 2023

But then you have Biden’s failed policies to consider. Factor in the limitless funding of other countries’ wars as well as free rides for all who invade our southern border, and Americans have a new normal to contend with.

We are living in a nation that is unrecognizable. And still, the Democrats remain anchored in their beliefs as reality stares them right in the face. It’s a marvel.

An exchange on Sunday’s episode of “Meet the Press” exemplified the ruse exceptionally well.

“’Bidenomics’ has really … become a negative word, especially among Democrats, because it’s not working,” Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post said. This was in response to host Kristen Welker pointing out how Americans aren’t feeling the positive effects of “Bidenomics” the White House keeps telling them about.

But Caldwell insisted that Biden simply has a messaging problem. “[The Biden administration has] a lot of work to do to … try to get credit for the successes that he’s had over the past two years,” she said.

As I said before, the pig already ran out of lipstick.

This is why, as Caldwell noted, Democrats are worried that Biden will lose key swing states in 2024. It’s not a messaging problem. He’s earned that reality and the blame that Democrats keep trying to throw back onto the Trump administration.

“Bidenomics” is failing the American people.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.