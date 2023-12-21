Share
Commentary

Bidenomics: US Homelessness Hits Record High, Families Impacted Most

 By Samantha Chang  December 21, 2023 at 6:12am
Share

The well-being of American families has been decimated under Joe Biden’s failed presidency amid crushing inflation and unfettered illegal immigration.

Homelessness in the United States has soared by a record high of 12 percent this year, according to a new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The sharpest rise in homelessness was among people in families with children — this measure rose by 15.5 percent,” The Epoch Times reported. “Next was homelessness among unaccompanied youths, which increased by 15.3 percent.”

The 12 percent spike in homelessness — which comprises about 653,100 people on a single night — was the biggest one-year increase since the federal government began compiling the statistics in 2007.

“The latest estimate indicates that people becoming homeless for the first time were behind much of the increase,” The Associated Press reported. “A rise in family homelessness ended a downward trend that began in 2012.”

Trending:
Total Fail: Lt Gov Calls for Trump's Removal from California Ballot, Gets Presidential Age Requirement Wrong

Researcher Dennis Culhane — a University of Pennsylvania professor whose primary expertise is homelessness — said unfettered illegal immigration was a key driver of the unprecedented surge in homelessness.

“To me, the story is the migrant crisis,” Culhane told The New York Times. “Even without the migrant crisis we would have seen some increase, but certainly not to this extent.”

This isn’t surprising, since homeless shelters and other housing programs have been bogarted by illegal aliens who have flooded the nation under Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency.

Is Bidenomics is hurting Americans?

Last year, a 95-year-old Korean War veteran was kicked out of his nursing home in Staten Island, New York, so the facility could house migrants.

Jeff Olivet, the executive director of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, said several factors are fueling the record homelessness roiling the nation.

“The most significant causes are the shortage of affordable homes and the high cost of housing that have left many Americans living paycheck to paycheck and one crisis away from homelessness,” Olivet said in a Dec. 15 statement.

Again: If there’s a dire shortage of affordable housing and rents are so high that many Americans are “one crisis away from homelessness,” why are taxpayer-funded resources being drained by illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place?

Related:
Illegal Alien Insults All Americans During Interview at Border: 'I Don't Care'

Does it make any sense that hundreds of thousands of Americans — including many families with children — sleep on the streets while their tax dollars are being diverted to shelter and feed illegal aliens?

In three short years, Biden’s America has devolved into a crime-infested dumping ground for unvetted armies of migrants whose presence endangers public safety and drains taxpayer resources.

It’s bad enough that many Democrat-run cities have become squalid cesspools of homelessness, open-air drug use and rampant crime with streets littered with human waste and trash.

But at the rate things are going now, it’s only a matter of time before the entire country becomes engulfed in this tragic self-immolation.

Here’s a chilling fact for conservatives this Christmas: At this point, most conservative digital publishers like The Western Journal have had their traffic slashed by Big Tech and find that about 90 percent of advertisers have blackballed them. 

 

Imagine if Big Tech suddenly took away 90 percent of your annual salary. That’s what conservative publishers are facing daily now.

 

To be honest, things are tight here at The Western Journal, but thanks to readers like YOU we are still in the fight. 

And we literally cannot do it without you. When you join The Western Journal, you directly support journalists who actually do their job — they write the truth and demand accountability from the people with power over us all.

This Christmas, will you officially join us in the fight

Right now we’re offering $10 off some of our most popular membership options. You’ll get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads and, most importantly, you’ll be supporting the fight against leftism.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for helping fight for our country.

Please become a member today.

But whatever you choose, please…

… Have a merry Christmas,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Bidenomics: US Homelessness Hits Record High, Families Impacted Most
California Target Resorts to Drastic Move to Combat Teen Misbehavior
Brutal News for Anheuser-Busch as One-Quarter of Its US Workforce Prepares to Strike
Conservative Journalist Says Biden FBI Set to Prosecute Him Over Jan. 6 Coverage
Joe Biden's Words Come Back to Haunt Him After His Son Defies Congressional Subpoena
See more...

Conversation