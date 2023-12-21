The well-being of American families has been decimated under Joe Biden’s failed presidency amid crushing inflation and unfettered illegal immigration.

Homelessness in the United States has soared by a record high of 12 percent this year, according to a new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The sharpest rise in homelessness was among people in families with children — this measure rose by 15.5 percent,” The Epoch Times reported. “Next was homelessness among unaccompanied youths, which increased by 15.3 percent.”

The 12 percent spike in homelessness — which comprises about 653,100 people on a single night — was the biggest one-year increase since the federal government began compiling the statistics in 2007.

“The latest estimate indicates that people becoming homeless for the first time were behind much of the increase,” The Associated Press reported. “A rise in family homelessness ended a downward trend that began in 2012.”

Researcher Dennis Culhane — a University of Pennsylvania professor whose primary expertise is homelessness — said unfettered illegal immigration was a key driver of the unprecedented surge in homelessness.

“To me, the story is the migrant crisis,” Culhane told The New York Times. “Even without the migrant crisis we would have seen some increase, but certainly not to this extent.”

Today’s cover: Record 12,600 migrants encountered at border in 24 hours — as backlog for immigration hearings breaks 3 million https://t.co/h0lpRmoGyW pic.twitter.com/4TjuNKBRmw — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2023

This isn’t surprising, since homeless shelters and other housing programs have been bogarted by illegal aliens who have flooded the nation under Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency.

Last year, a 95-year-old Korean War veteran was kicked out of his nursing home in Staten Island, New York, so the facility could house migrants.

Jeff Olivet, the executive director of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, said several factors are fueling the record homelessness roiling the nation.

“The most significant causes are the shortage of affordable homes and the high cost of housing that have left many Americans living paycheck to paycheck and one crisis away from homelessness,” Olivet said in a Dec. 15 statement.

Again: If there’s a dire shortage of affordable housing and rents are so high that many Americans are “one crisis away from homelessness,” why are taxpayer-funded resources being drained by illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place?

Does it make any sense that hundreds of thousands of Americans — including many families with children — sleep on the streets while their tax dollars are being diverted to shelter and feed illegal aliens?

If this doesn’t piss you off, I don’t know what will! America meet Peter Weelmaa. He is a disabled American who’s been left homeless because of a federal government which has prioritized illegals over American citizens. Watch as he and his dog are left out in the cold and… pic.twitter.com/z9JDKgsMLr — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) December 19, 2023

Living in Los Angeles means you’ll be fined for cars parked in your own yard while homeless people set up camp on the sidewalk and do whatever they want. pic.twitter.com/JxroQQv29G — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 14, 2023

In three short years, Biden’s America has devolved into a crime-infested dumping ground for unvetted armies of migrants whose presence endangers public safety and drains taxpayer resources.

Hundreds of illegal immigrants here in Lukeville, AZ now marching towards an outdoor processing area set up by Border Patrol. 500+ came through a breach in the border wall hours ago. There are only a handful of agents here to handle this huge group as BP remains stretched thin. pic.twitter.com/XNPPZVyxdX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 20, 2023

It’s bad enough that many Democrat-run cities have become squalid cesspools of homelessness, open-air drug use and rampant crime with streets littered with human waste and trash.

But at the rate things are going now, it’s only a matter of time before the entire country becomes engulfed in this tragic self-immolation.

