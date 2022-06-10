Biden's America: Sheriff Forced to Order Over-the-Phone-Policing as Gas Prices Exhaust Budget

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office in Democrat-controlled Michigan says it has been forced to cut back on police responses to 911 calls because of the soaring gas prices the nation is facing under President Joe Biden.

In an alarming announcement posted Tuesday on Facebook, Sheriff Michael Main said his department “is feeling the pain at the pump.”

Accordingly, deputies won’t be responding to non-urgent 911 calls because the department ran out of gas money, he said.

“We have exhausted what funds were budgeted for fuel with several months to go before the budget reset,” Main said in the Facebook statement.

“I have instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone. This would be non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation.”

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says they have exhausted their budget for fuel already due to high prices. pic.twitter.com/W0Z96e6UQf — Colton Cichoracki (@ColtonCwx) June 8, 2022

The sheriff then tried to reassure Isabella County residents that their safety won’t be compromised because of these police pullbacks.

“Deputies will continue to provide patrols to all areas of the county, they will respond to those calls that need to be managed in person,” Main said. “Any call that is in progress with active suspects will involve a response by the deputies.

“I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls.”

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main on Tuesday said his department spent its 2023 fuel budget. https://t.co/WmnDwblZqI — MLive (@MLive) June 9, 2022

This is one of the scariest examples of the devastating trickledown effect of the inflation raging under Biden’s failed presidency.

In addition to cutting back on grocery purchases, beleaguered Americans now have to consider that law enforcement might not respond to their emergency calls because the police can’t afford to pay for gas.

Tellingly, this inflation-induced erosion of public safety is coinciding with terrifying crime waves in liberal cities amid Democrats’ rabid push to erode our Second Amendment right to self-defense.

Biden claimed “I think the voters sent a clear message last night – both parties have to step up and do something about crime” REALITY CHECK: Under Biden, 12 cities broke their homicide records last year. All 12 cities are run by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/QrSvrCR0Zt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the White House is reacting to Americans’ financial struggles by flippantly telling them that runaway inflation is merely a figment of their imagination.

This is outrageous. Perhaps an all-time worst comment by a Biden Press Sec. We have historic inflation, historic gas prices, falling wages, weak job growth, and an impending recession. Americans deserve better than the Biden regime. pic.twitter.com/VmeD6QLowr — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 7, 2022

When the price of gas is weighed against public safety, something is terribly wrong. No police department should ever have to choose between the safety of its citizens and its gas budget.

Here’s the sad reality, though: Crime will only get worse as inflation surges because prolonged scarcity always leads to violence.

We’re living in truly dangerous times: Americans now have to worry about defending themselves against criminal thugs, safeguarding their own food supply and avoiding brainwashing by their leaders and the corporate media.

Brace yourselves, patriots.

Things are likely going to get a lot worse before they get any better.

