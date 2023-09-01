Joe Biden launched a war against the Second Amendment during his first days in office, and now he is taking that attempt to eliminate our rights to another level.

Biden’s antagonistic Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is set to put new rules in place forcing background checks on more gun sales, according to The Washington Post.

“The rules would codify changes outlined in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed by [Biden] in June 2022 and was the nation’s most significant gun-control legislation in 30 years,” the Post explained.

The rules are aimed at the mythical “gun show loophole” that liberals have been screaming about for years.

Biden wants people selling guns privately — meaning those who don’t do so for a living — to have to obtain a federal firearms dealer license. Then he wants to force whoever buys a gun from them to undergo an expensive background check.

Until now, private sellers have not faced these requirements.

What this means is that if you have your father’s old pistol, you can’t sell it to your neighbor for a few bucks unless you go through the intensive process of becoming a firearms dealer.

“The rules, which could be challenged in court, will be finalized and enacted after a 90-day public comment period,” the Post reported on Thursday.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, blasted the onerous new rules in a news release, saying, “Now, anyone who sells a single firearm in a given year and makes even a penny of profit will be subject to dealer requirements, including a background check.

“People need to realize this is just the next step in the anti-gunners’ longform playbook to enact backdoor universal registration of firearms, and eventually, to confiscate all firearms. They will not stop until that day.”

Biden has been throwing as many rules at the wall as he can to put more limits on the rights of law-abiding gun owners while doing next to nothing to stop actual gun crime.

For instance, soon after taking office, Biden pushed out an executive order targeting pistol braces, which leftists constantly lie about by saying they turn guns into “automatic weapons.”

At the same time, his first nominee to head the ATF was an anti-gun zealot named David Chipman, whom he later had to withdraw because Chipman was too radical.

The next year he was at it again, announcing huge restrictions on dealers to make guns harder to sell and therefore more expensive to buy.

The irony here is that criminals are not affected by any of Biden’s rules.

Criminals don’t attend gun shows or buy guns from a law-abiding neighbor. All these orders and regulations only serve to make it more difficult for normal citizens to exercise their right to bear arms.

Biden and his gun-grabbing regulators know all this well. But they don’t care because the goal is not to stop crime or nab criminals.

The goal is to turn law-abiding Americans into criminals so that the government can swoop in and confiscate their guns.

