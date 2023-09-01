Share
Commentary
Handguns lie on a table in this stock image.
Commentary
Handguns lie on a table in this stock image. (Gagarin Iurii / Shutterstock)

Biden's ATF Creating Sneaky Backdoor Against Gun Owners - Proposal Will Soon Be Finalized and Enacted

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 1, 2023 at 3:16pm
Share

Joe Biden launched a war against the Second Amendment during his first days in office, and now he is taking that attempt to eliminate our rights to another level.

Biden’s antagonistic Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is set to put new rules in place forcing background checks on more gun sales, according to The Washington Post.

“The rules would codify changes outlined in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed by [Biden] in June 2022 and was the nation’s most significant gun-control legislation in 30 years,” the Post explained.

The rules are aimed at the mythical “gun show loophole” that liberals have been screaming about for years.

Biden wants people selling guns privately — meaning those who don’t do so for a living — to have to obtain a federal firearms dealer license. Then he wants to force whoever buys a gun from them to undergo an expensive background check.

Trending:
Biden Admin Rolling Out Pandemic 2.0 Preparations as CNN Barks 'Break Out the Masks'

Until now, private sellers have not faced these requirements.

What this means is that if you have your father’s old pistol, you can’t sell it to your neighbor for a few bucks unless you go through the intensive process of becoming a firearms dealer.

“The rules, which could be challenged in court, will be finalized and enacted after a 90-day public comment period,” the Post reported on Thursday.

Do these rules violate the Second Amendment?

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, blasted the onerous new rules in a news release, saying, “Now, anyone who sells a single firearm in a given year and makes even a penny of profit will be subject to dealer requirements, including a background check.

“People need to realize this is just the next step in the anti-gunners’ longform playbook to enact backdoor universal registration of firearms, and eventually, to confiscate all firearms. They will not stop until that day.”

Biden has been throwing as many rules at the wall as he can to put more limits on the rights of law-abiding gun owners while doing next to nothing to stop actual gun crime.

For instance, soon after taking office, Biden pushed out an executive order targeting pistol braces, which leftists constantly lie about by saying they turn guns into “automatic weapons.”

At the same time, his first nominee to head the ATF was an anti-gun zealot named David Chipman, whom he later had to withdraw because Chipman was too radical.

The next year he was at it again, announcing huge restrictions on dealers to make guns harder to sell and therefore more expensive to buy.

Related:
San Francisco Bakery Bans Serving Cops in Uniform as City Crumbles from Crime

The irony here is that criminals are not affected by any of Biden’s rules.

Criminals don’t attend gun shows or buy guns from a law-abiding neighbor. All these orders and regulations only serve to make it more difficult for normal citizens to exercise their right to bear arms.

Biden and his gun-grabbing regulators know all this well. But they don’t care because the goal is not to stop crime or nab criminals.

The goal is to turn law-abiding Americans into criminals so that the government can swoop in and confiscate their guns.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Biden's ATF Creating Sneaky Backdoor Against Gun Owners - Proposal Will Soon Be Finalized and Enacted
Ted Cruz Cracks Open a Cold One on Live TV, Tells Biden Admin to 'Kiss My A**'
Caught on Camera: Men in Drag Spotted Greeting Kids at Disney's Princess Boutiques
Jimmy Kimmel and His Pals Skewered for Their New Project: 'Group Therapy for Libs'
'Ultra Right' Beer Born Out of Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco Now Sending Beer Out 'By the Tractor-Trailer Load'
See more...

Conversation