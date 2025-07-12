Hero or Villain? Supporters Rally Around Doctor Facing Federal Charges Over Fake Vaccine Cards

Supporters across the country are defending Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., the Utah plastic surgeon facing federal charges for his alleged malpractice during COVID.

In 2023, Moore and three associates — Kari Dee Burgoyne, Kristin Jackson Andersen, and Sandra Flores — were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to convert and sell government property, and aiding and abetting the unlawful disposal of government supplies, according to KUTV in Utah.

Upon request from patients, Moore and his associates allegedly distributed at least 1,937 fake COVID vaccination cards at his Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, according to KTSU in Salt Lake City.

Moore would also administer saline shots, upon request from parents, to minors so they would be led to believe they were receiving the actual COVID vaccine.

After being indicted, Moore allegedly ordered Burgoyne to destroy unused vaccines so they couldn’t be used as evidence against him, prosecutors said, according to KSL.com in Utah.

More than $28,000 worth of COVID vaccines were allegedly destroyed.

Despite Moore’s controversial and defiant actions, many view him as a hero.

On Monday, a crowd of supporters amassed outside the Salt Lake City federal courthouse, where jury selection began for Moore’s upcoming trial, per KUTV.

“A lot of people felt it wasn’t safe, there wasn’t the research,” supporter Jason Preston said regarding the COVID vaccines. “Dr. Moore was helping people get vaccine cards so they could go to work.”

Moore spoke with supporters as he walked into the courthouse on Monday.

“It just warms my heart to see you guys here, thank you,” Moore said

Andersen, Moore’s co-defendant, also praised the ongoing support.

“I’m feeling optimistic and grateful for the support,” Andersen said. “Everyone who is showing up on behalf of us and to help fight for our medical freedoms.”

Some conservative members of Congress are also asking that the Department of Justice drop the charges.

“This man is a hero, not a criminal,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, wrote on the social media platform X. “The charges were filed under Biden’s DOJ, not Trump. The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats.”

I am writing a letter to the DOJ asking all charges be dropped against Dr. Kirk Moore. who is facing thirty five years in federal prison for destroying thousands of vials of COVID-19 vaccine, giving his patients vaccine cards without taking the shots, and injecting saline into… pic.twitter.com/vFbMKLAfeq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 8, 2025

“I’m both surprised and disappointed that Dr. Kirk Moore is still being prosecuted—potentially facing three decades in prison—considering all that we’ve learned about COVID, the vaccines, and the unjust mandates imposed by the Biden administration,” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X.

I’m both surprised and disappointed that Dr. Kirk Moore is still being prosecuted—potentially facing three decades in prison—considering all that we’ve learned about COVID, the vaccines, and the unjust mandates imposed by the Biden administration https://t.co/FmHQB0UEQE — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 11, 2025

But not everyone hails Moore as a hero.

“By allegedly falsifying vaccine cards and administering saline shots to children, this provider not only endangered the health and well-being of a vulnerable population but also undermined public trust,” Curt L. Muller, special agent in charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, said with respect to the case.

If convicted, Moore faces 35 years in prison, according to KSL.com.

