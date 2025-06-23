Biden's Insane Iran Policy at Border Allowed Creation of Potentially Hundreds of Iranian Terror Cells

Open-border policies instituted by the Biden administration have created the potential for Iranian terror cells to attack America.

Over 700 Iranian nationals who came into the United States illegally were later released into the country by Biden officials, according to data from a border patrol agent obtained by The Center Square.

Over a period of three years — 2021 to 2024 — border agents apprehended 1,504 Iranian nationals who came in illegally near American ports of entry, with those numbers exponentially increasing each year.

In total, 729 Iranians were released back into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to the agent, who provided the data on condition of anonymity for fear of backlash.

This news comes on the heels of President Donald Trump authorizing a set of B-2 bombers to hit three nuclear sites inside Iran’s borders with bunker buster bombs, during operation “Midnight Hammer.”

Following Trump’s tactical decision to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, various lawmakers and liberal leaders have decried his actions, with some saying the U.S. must now brace for domestic terror consequences.

It seems ironic that the very same media outlets and politicians who were fine with Biden letting the southern border become overrun are now serving as the warning siren for future danger.

Speaker Mike Johnson noted back in early 2024 that since Biden took office, there had been over 7 million encounters with migrants entering the U.S. illegally at the southern border, and an additional 1.8 million known gotaways.

Where was the uproar about potential terror activity then? It was dismissed, along with every other concern about southern border security.

Yes, Trump’s actions may prompt direct responses, but who let these individuals in? Democratic lawmakers and liberal entities told Americans to have a heart for illegal immigrants while an invasion was underway.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to surmise that potential bad actors could have easily acted like refugees and ditched their identification before reaching the border, only to later blend in and plan a deadly attack.

Democrats wanted to expand their voting bloc and put their own electoral interests above America’s national security.

They don’t even try to hide their true intentions.

They’ve voted against measures to keep illegal immigrants from voting, provided benefits for them at the state and federal levels, while normalizing their presence at every turn.

And let’s not forget former President Barack Obama’s weak nuclear deal with Iran, or his administration paying $1.7 billion to a country that’s been designated as “a state sponsor of terrorism” since 1984!

After almost a decade of bad policies from Biden and Obama, the chickens are coming home to roost.

It’s certainly possible that some of the 729 Iranian illegals were seeking legitimate asylum. Their worldview, however, is likely in line with Islamic tenets.

Let’s go one step further and say that only half of the 729 Iranian illegals are even slightly sympathetic to a terrorist mindset. This could result in hundreds of small cells working to harm U.S. citizens.

All of this because the previous administration didn’t believe in vetting — or detaining — potentially dangerous individuals because it would interfere with their warped political agenda.

This is a clear-cut case of the left taking nefarious action and then putting the blame on Trump, as if he were the one who let these potential terrorists walk right in the front door.

