Watch: Trump Posts Video of B-2 Bombers Returning, Welcomes Back Crews Who Vaporized Iran's Nuke Facilities

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the efforts of the American service members who attack Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday.

“The Damage done to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post that included a video of a B-2 bomber.

“The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military,” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.22.25 05:17 PM EST THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/PzfCzbcZQU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 22, 2025

Trump earlier had praised the B-2 pilots who took off from Missouri, bombed Iran, and returned without a scratch.

“The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!!” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.22.25 05:15 PM EST The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 22, 2025

Seven B-2 bombers and a submarine attacked three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday, causing extensive damage.

Although experts debated the extent of damage to an underground facility where little could be definitively seen from satellite images, Trump declared the raid a success.

“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” Trump wrote in another post.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.22.25 09:55 PM EST pic.twitter.com/S3sapnMm0F — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) June 23, 2025

“The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

Newly-released satellite images show damage to Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment facility from devastating U.S. airstrikes Saturday night. See the photos here: https://t.co/7VbslT3Vft pic.twitter.com/p6kygshwDS — NewsNation (@NewsNation) June 22, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the strikes achieved the goal of ending the Islamic state’s near-term hopes of going nuclear.

Leavitt told “Good Morning America” that U.S. officials are confident the attack “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“We have a high degree of confidence that where those strikes took place is where Iran’s enriched uranium was stored,” she said.

“They no longer have the capability to build this nuclear weapon and threaten the world,” she added of Iran.

But Iran is not going quietly. Early Monday, Iran launched a missile barrage at multiple Israeli communities, according to the Times of Israel.

Since Israel attacked Iran on June 13, Iranian missile attacks have killed 24 people and left thousands wounded, according to Israeli officials.

Israel replied with a fierce attack on Tehran, according to the Times of Israel.

The possibility of ending the war also surfaced, with Israeli officials passing word to Arab intermediaries that Israel is ready to stop its attacks if Iran will give up its nuclear program.

“It depends on Iran, not on us,” an Israeli official who was not named was quoted as saying. “We are happy to wrap it up now; if there’s an agreement at the end, Israel will be content with the result.”

