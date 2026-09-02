Longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Suspended from Show Months After Commercial Flight Led to Police Probe

Jim Thornton, announcer for the hit game show “Wheel of Fortune,” has been suspended after police questioned him following a commercial airline flight.

Thornton denied any wrongdoing through a statement shared by his lawyer.

Thornton’s attorney told TMZ that his client “did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime.”

“When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred, and told my client he was free to go.”

Sony Pictures Television Studios shared a statement with TMZ, which read, “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

The outlet reported that the alleged incident happened back in May, when a passenger complained about Thornton to a flight attendant, though details remain unclear.

Sources who claim to have direct knowledge of the flight said the pilot called ahead to make sure police would meet Thornton at the gate upon landing.

Thornton, who has been with the show since 2011 following the death of longtime announcer Charlie O’Donnell, was questioned by authorities and then released.

American Airlines also shared a statement, but only confirmed the flight number, and that the plane was met by law enforcement at Los Angeles International Airport “following concerns reported by a customer onboard.”

Thornton was allegedly even wearing a “Wheel of Fortune” jacket at the time of the incident, KTLA-TV reported.

Prior to his time on “Wheel of Fortune,” Thornton is credited with appearances on “The Soup,” “The Price Is Right,” “Celebrity Deathmatch,” and “The Cleveland Show,” in addition to “Monsters Inc.” and various video game voice acting roles.

Thornton worked as an afternoon anchor on KNX 1070 Newsradio, first joining in 1985 as a traffic reporter with Metro Traffic, and delivered traffic reports on KCBS-TV. He was considered a “media presence in Los Angeles for decades,” Variety reported.

He also has broadcast credits with Westwood One Radio Networks, and was the voice of Los Angeles’ KCOP-TV for four years.

The Emmy winner has received an Edward R. Murrow award and Golden Mike awards throughout his career.

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