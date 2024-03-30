Biden's New Crackdown on Diesel Trucks and Buses Slammed as 'Unworkable'

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday released its proposed emissions standards for diesel trucks and buses, triggering a backlash from the trucking industry.

The new standards will begin with the production of 2027 model-year vehicles and apply to short-haul and long-haul tractor-trailer trucks, in addition to vocational trucks such as delivery vehicles, garbage trucks, buses, concrete trucks and fire trucks, according to Fox News.

“Small business truckers, who happen to care about clean air for themselves and their kids as much as anyone, make up 96 percent of trucking,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. “Yet this administration seems dead set on regulating every local mom-and-pop business out of existence with its flurry of unworkable environmental mandates.”

The EPA has estimated that the standards could require 50 percent of vocational trucks, 35 percent of short-haul tractor-trailers and 25 percent of long-haul tractor-trailers being electric by 2032.

That’s a steep increase from the roughly 1 percent of such vehicles currently classed as zero emissions, according to the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association.

“This is yet another example of the Biden administration’s whole-of-government effort to eliminate choices for American consumers, businesses and industries,” according to CEOs Chet Thompson of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and Mike Sommers of the American Petroleum Institute.

“There is significant uncertainty regarding the technological and infrastructure capability to comply with this rule, which may threaten the speed and cost of goods moving throughout the country,” they said in a joint statement.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska said the proposal is the wrong rule at the wrong time.

“In the midst of sustained, crippling inflation, President Biden is choosing to add more regulatory dead weight onto our economy,” Sullivan said, per Fox News.

Should Biden focus more on the needs of Americans and less on “climate”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The New York Times noted that the transformation envisioned by the EPA is a stretch from the current reality.

The Times said electric heavy-duty trucks would cost two to three times the price of gasoline-powered vehicles and be able to haul less due to the weight of the massive battery required to power them.

“Electric trucks also require extremely powerful chargers. Utilities may need to upgrade distribution lines, transformers and other equipment to deliver the energy needed to refuel several trucks simultaneously,” the Times said.

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association estimates that in contrast to about 200,000 public charging stations for electric passenger vehicles, there are about 5,000 charging stations able to serve heavy trucks. The association estimates that the new regulation will require a million charging stations.

Only nine public fast charging stations that can power heavy trucks exist, according to the Energy Department.

“If the infrastructures are not there, customers simply will not be able to operate zero-emission vehicles,” said Jed Mandel, the association’s president.

There also are practical concerns.

“They can’t haul as heavily. They can’t do as much work,” Wisconsin trucker Mike Nichols said, noting he would never swap his 18-wheeler for an electric version.

The American Trucking Associations and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association called the rule a de facto mandate to push electric and hydrogen-powered trucks, according to The Associated Press.

“The post-2030 targets remain entirely unachievable,” said Chris Spear, the trucking group’s CEO. “Any regulation that fails to account for the operational realities of trucking will set the industry and America’s supply chain up for failure.”

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons.

First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely,

Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.