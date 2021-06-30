Path 27
News
A priest administers communion in the above stock image.
A priest administers communion in the above stock image. (Pascal Deloche / Getty Images)

Biden's Parish Says It Won't Deny Communion to Anyone Amid Debate Over Pro-Abortion Politicians

Thomas Catenacci June 29, 2021 at 7:14pm
Path 27

The Washington, D.C., church where President Joe Biden attends mass announced it wouldn’t deny communion to anyone regardless of a potential statement from American bishops advising Roman Catholic parishes to withhold the sacrament from pro-abortion politicians.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church issued a statement on Tuesday saying it has “a long history of welcoming all.”

The parish council said it stood by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, who has pushed back against prohibitions on offering communion to pro-abortion politicians.

“Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it,” the parish council said in the statement.

Trending:
Maricopa County Announces It Will Replace All 2020 Voting Machines, Says Security 'Has Been Compromised'

Earlier this month, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops approved a measure to draft a statement clarifying whether politicians who openly oppose church teaching on topics like abortion may be denied communion. Nearly 75 percent of the 229 U.S. bishops approved the measure.

Gregory’s request that the USCCB delay the drafting of a statement was rejected by the bishops, the parish council said.

“None of us, whether we stand in the pews or behind the altar, is worthy to receive [communion],” the council said. “The great gift of the Holy Eucharist is too sacred to be made a political issue.”

Should President Biden be denied communion?

But the overwhelming vote in favor of issuing a statement on communion suggested that the bishops were unified in clarifying the church’s position.

In addition, a large majority of practicing Roman Catholics in the U.S. believe public officials who counter church teaching shouldn’t receive communion, according to a recent poll released by CatholicVote. The poll surveyed 600 respondents from June 1 to June 8 with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

“What’s motivating us as bishops, as teachers, is the Eucharist,” Arlington, Virginia, Bishop Michael Burbidge told reporters after the USCCB vote.

“Cited throughout our discussions today were the grave concerns about the lack of belief in the real presence, the lack of people going to church, how we are going to get people back to church and that love for the Eucharist.”

“It’s not a political motivation, what’s motivating us is what’s at the heart of our teaching and faith,” he added.

Related:
Churches Being Burned to the Ground in Apparent Backlash After Gruesome Discovery

Biden has attended mass at Holy Trinity at least six times since taking office in January, Catholic News Agency reported.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Thomas Catenacci
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Biden's Parish Says It Won't Deny Communion to Anyone Amid Debate Over Pro-Abortion Politicians
New Democratic Spending Bill Seeks to Defund Immigration Enforcement Agencies
SCOTUS Sides with Trump Admin, Says Some Illegal Aliens Can Be Detained Without a Hearing
Poll Finds Majority of San Francisco Residents Want More Police in High-Crime Areas
Gov. Gavin Newsom Aided by California Democrats in Recall Election Process
See more...

Conversation