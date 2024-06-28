Biden's Voice Sparks Concern from His Very First Sentence: 'Something Is Wrong'
The first thing presidential debate watchers likely noticed Thursday night was President Joe Biden’s voice.
From the moment he stepped on the stage, he sounded hoarse.
CNN co-moderator Jake Tapper asked the president a question about inflation, and he responded in rapid fire fashion about the price of eggs, gas and housing being among those items that have gone up the most.
Biden blamed the economy he was left with by former President Trump and corporate greed as the causes of inflation.
JUST IN: President Joe Biden’s voice appears to be gone as he speaks his first words in the 2024 presidential debates.
Donald Trump was seen chuckling at one point as Biden mumbled and failed to be clear.
Biden’s statement appeared to be incredibly scripted during his… pic.twitter.com/7RT9WMfgdr
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024
Various people posted on X about Biden’s voice.
Pollster Frank Luntz wrote, “My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health.”
My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice.
This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health.
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024
“Oh no, Biden’s voice is almost totally gone,” another wrote.
Oh no, Biden’s voice is almost totally gone
— David Pakman (@dpakman) June 28, 2024
Trump supporter Terrence K. Williams posted, “Biden is sick, Listen to his voice and look at his eyes.”
Biden is sick, Listen to his voice and look at his eyes.
I hope they have doctors and nurses there.#debate #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/uo6ss1obhs
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 28, 2024
The New York Times reported that Biden had been sequestered at Camp David in Maryland drilling for the last week for the debate.
Perhaps he used his voice too much.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.