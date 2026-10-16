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Kid Rock visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on Oct. 16, 2026, in New York City.
Kid Rock visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on Oct. 16, 2026, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Kid Rock Opens Up About What Inspired His New Gospel Album, and It's Quite the Story

 By Randy DeSoto  October 16, 2026 at 2:41pm
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Kid Rock’s new Christian album “Halfway 2 Jesus” will be released on Saturday, 10/17, at 10:17 a.m., and he explained on Friday the reason why.

Taste of Country reported that it’s customary for a new album to drop on Friday morning at midnight Eastern Time.

But Rock’s choice of Saturday, given the date, is very intentional.

The singer recounted on the Fox News program “Outnumbered” on Friday that he has been seeing ones and sevens his whole life, which he thinks is a message from God.

“My birthday is 1-17-71, so there’s that, and I see these combinations of ones and sevens, and I have forever,” he said.

The artist lives off Exit 17, Rock noted as another example, and the speed limit on his street is 17 miles per hour.

“And when I started getting into this spiritual journey, seeing these numbers in the craziest of places,” Rock said.

“I look up the passage of James, my middle name, 1:17, which basically says, ‘All good things come from God.’”

The passage specifically reads, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.”

“I’m like, alright dude, you’ve got my attention. I’ve been seeing this my whole life. I’m listening. And I started to listen, and I started to write words to paper, and some of this stuff came,” Rock shared.

“I can think of one song, a popular song that I’ve had that came quick to me. And these just popped out,” he said.

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A song already released from the album, entitled “James 1:17 (Jesus is King),” definitely has an old-time gospel flair to it.

Rock told Fox News that it’s been quite a journey from 30 years ago in the 1990s, with his album “Devil Without a Cause” to his latest one, “Halfway 2 Jesus.”

Interestingly, fellow Michigander Eminem is a guest artist on both projects.

“After Charlie Kirk was assassinated, like a lot of people, I started to become closer to my faith. So I started writing these songs, and the next thing you know, they were just coming to me,” Rock said.

Kid Rock, also known as Robert Ritchie, honored Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, by adding a stanza about the Bible and Jesus Christ to his rendition of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” during an alternative Super Bowl halftime show hosted by TPUSA in February.

Ritchie introduced the addition, saying, “You know I awoke one Sunday morning all alone with this song stuck in my head.”

Do you believe Kid Rock's spiritual journey influences his music career?

“And in that moment, something or someone spoke to me, they said there was still a verse that needed to be written for this song, and to get up and to write it down.”

“There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off. There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus, and he’ll give you a second chance, ’til you can’t, ’til you can’t,” Ritchie sang.

The singer acknowledged that people may be skeptical about his faith, given his party-hard reputation. “Kid Rock got saved?” they may ask, he told Fox News.

“I didn’t get saved. I’m still Kid Rock. I’ll drink a beer, smoke a cigar,” he said. “I feel like I’ve always been right with God.”

Rock referred to the old Tom T. Hall song “Me and Jesus” and stated, “Me and Jesus got our own thing going, we don’t need anybody to tell us what it’s all about.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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