Biden's Wild Hair Incident Steals the Show at White House Christmas Tree Lighting

Atmospheric conditions conspired against President Joe Biden on Thursday night at the annual National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The commander in chief donned a knitted hat for part of the ceremony, as the weather outside was frightful — cold and windy, according to reports.

Biden pulled off the hat at one point, causing his hair to stand on end as it was charged with static electricity.

That made for some comical photo ops that were tailor-made for some playful social media posts.

Some news outlets couldn’t resist joining in the fun. “Is he the Ghost of Christmas Past — or just another Scrooge?” a New York Post reporter wrote, adding that Biden appeared “more like a character out of Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic than the commander-in-chief.”

The Post went on to quote another Dickens-themed social media post, captioning the photo, “Biden about to be visited by the ghosts of corruption past present and future.”

To be fair, some explained that Biden’s hair didn’t look that wild at the start of the event.

“For a bit of context– as the night went on and temperatures dipped, Biden put on a wool stocking cap,” one user wrote.

“When it came off static electricity + wind. It happens. Here is what he looked like before he put on the cap.”

