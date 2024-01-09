Conservative commentator Candace Owens is putting her full weight behind tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the 2024 GOP primary and will stump for him on the campaign trail this week.

While Owens had shown muted support for the 38-year-old candidate for the last several months, the Daily Mail confirmed Sunday that she had officially jumped aboard the Ramaswamy train.

The Mail reported that Owens will join Ramaswamy at a rally in Davenport, Iowa, on Thursday and will then campaign with him in three additional counties to finish the day.

The Iowa caucuses will take place on Monday.

Calling Owens a “conservative powerhouse,” Ramawamy’s senior adviser Tricia McLaughlin told the Mail the team is “thrilled to have her on the Iowa campaign trail with Vivek as he pounds the pavement ahead of the caucuses.”

“No one is outworking Vivek Ramaswamy and we’re ready for him to shock the world on Jan. 15,” McLaughlin added.

One social media user told Owens that she risked upsetting some of former President Donald Trump’s most passionate supporters.

She responded, “I’m not too concerned. I like Vivek. I like Trump. Not really much else to explain. I am who I am.”

“Could never say anything bad about the Trump family. They have all been really good to me and are great people behind and in front of the scenes,” she added.

“Vivek caught my attention early on and I want to see him go far in politics.”

I’m not too concerned. I like Vivek. I like Trump.

Not really much else to explain. I am who I am. Could never say anything bad about the Trump family. They have all been really good to me and are great people behind and in front of the scenes. Probably spent the most time… https://t.co/oRmLc7BWjX — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 8, 2024

Ramaswamy also shared the Daily Mail report about his alliance with Owens, joking, “Can’t wait to see the MSM meltdown on this one, my guess is it’ll be about ‘white supremacy.'”

Can’t wait to see the MSM meltdown on this one, my guess is it’ll be about “white supremacy.” https://t.co/FfEAGXBHcu — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 7, 2024

Ramaswamy has visited each of Iowa’s 99 counties twice during his campaign, but his efforts have not resulted in widespread support.

According to Real Clear Polling, he sits at 7.5 percent in the state, 4 points ahead of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are neck and neck at 16.3 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Trump leads the field with 52.3 percent support.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.