Apple is reportedly studying how it can use AirPods to take users’ body temperature and improve their hearing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The tech giant is reportedly developing AirPod prototypes that can read body temperature from inside the ear, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Apple is also improving on motion sensor technology already deployed in AirPods to detect users’ posture and alert them when they’re slouching, the newspaper reported.

The company also plans to use AirPods to improve users’ hearing, according to the report.

While Apple’s AirPods Pro can already function as hearing aids, the company is looking to improve the technology.

The new features are the latest in Apple’s push to expand production and research into medical technology.

The Journal reported last month that Apple was developing iPhone features capable of detecting user depression and cognitive decline by collecting iPhone data on users’ mobility, sleep patterns, physical activity and other behaviors.

“The efforts spring from research partnerships that Apple has announced with the University of California, Los Angeles, which is studying stress, anxiety and depression, and pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc., which is studying mild cognitive impairment,” the Journal reported.

Apple is also reportedly developing new features for its Apple Watch, including fertility planning technology and tools to detect and monitor users’ blood pressure, the Journal reported.

The Apple Watch already contains a number of health and wellness features, such as heart-rate monitoring.

Apple has recently come under fire over its privacy practices following an iPhone update announcement that the company was considering scanning images uploaded to iCloud for to detect potential child pornography.

The company unveiled the tool in August, but announced in September it was delaying its launch because of concerns about privacy.

“Previously we announced plans for features intended to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them and to help limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material,” the company said in a statement posted to its website Sept. 3.

“Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features.”

Apple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about its AirPods plan.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

