Facing all manner of uncertainty ahead of a crucial Friday vote, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appears to have caught onto a lifeline.

And that lifeline is coming from Mar-A-Lago.

Johnson, having just recently infuriated swathes of GOP hardliners on a spending bill that many critics accused of being full of pork, is apparently already at Mar-A-Lago, mapping out a future strategy meant to secure him the speakership.

And Johnson is mapping that future out with President-elect Donald Trump, himself.

“We’re going to map out some strategy, and he wanted to take photos and do a big endorsement on that day,” Johnson told a Louisiana radio station, according to ABC News. “I called him yesterday and said, ‘Mr. President, let’s go ahead and do that,’ so he did.”

Johnson was speaking to News Radio 710 KEEL in Shreveport, according to local reports.

“I’m going to be with [Trump] at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Day,” Johnson said.

The embattled speaker’s revelation comes just days before a Friday vote where Johnson can ill-afford to lose even one GOP vote.

Many have predicted that Johnson is headed for an election process similar to that of his predecessor, the polarizing Kevin McCarthy, where the speaker will have to offer multiple concessions over several votes to secure his role.

That sort of chatter appeared to reach the ears of Trump, prompting the president-elect to try and quash anything that could hinder his America First agenda.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States took to Truth Social on Monday, offering his total and unconditional support of Johnson:

“We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump argued.

He continued: “LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN.

“The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration.

“Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!”

Despite that support from Trump, some vocal Republicans have voiced their strong distaste for Johnson.

Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, for example, has already said that Johnson won’t get his vote. Massie even went so far as to accuse Johnson of being the “next Paul Ryan.”

(That’s meant to be an insult for the politically unaware.)

Other members of the GOP, meanwhile, want “assurances” that Johnson will stick to conservative values while wheeling and dealing on Capitol Hill.

