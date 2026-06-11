This Hidden Deficiency Triggers Heart Attacks (Not Cholesterol)

The first sign of a heart attack is almost never chest pain…

High cholesterol … or high blood pressure.

The new discovery of a top Duke University doctor has stunned cardiologists worldwide:

If the levels of this one nutrient in your heart are LOW, your chances of heart issues skyrocket.

(Hint: it’s not Omega-3s.)

This common deficiency leaves no trace on standard blood work panels.

Which means even with perfect cholesterol and normal blood pressure, you could STILL be at serious risk.

“Almost everyone forgets their heart is a muscle. And like any muscle … it needs protein-like nutrients to stay strong,” says Dr. Rick Cohen.

Dr. Cohen’s natural solution has helped thousands of people enjoy a healthy heart without living on drugs.

And he’s released a short video revealing a simple pre-shower technique to keep your heart strong.

Watch it here:

>>> Duke University MD Reveals The #1 “Heart Strong” Nutrient Backed By 600+ Studies

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