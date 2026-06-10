Black Actor Shoots Down Having a 'Woke' James Bond: 'That's Not What They Like'

If you’ve spent any amount of time in the James Bond fandom, you’re likely aware of one of the most divisive and polarizing questions when it comes to this fictitious British super spy.

And that question? “Who should portray James Bond in film?“

After beginning in the pages of Ian Fleming’s classic novelizations, Bond has become a tentpole of Hollywood, with many celebrated actors — including Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Roger Moore — stepping into the spy’s premium, British-made luxury footwear.

But none of those actors can last indefinitely. So that, of course, leads to the never-ending question of who will replace them.

And with Craig bowing out of the role after five critically-acclaimed films, Bond fans have long speculated on who could be the new super spy.

One of the names most commonly bandied about? British actor Idris Elba, who is black.

Given that Bond has traditionally been a white, British man, many balked at the idea of Elba, while his supporters felt that the actor’s combination of acting chops and presence would make him a superb Bond.

But what does Elba himself think?

The 53-year-old actor spoke to British GQ, and was asked about those persistent calls for Elba to be the new Bond.

“I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing,” Elba told the outlet. “James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that.

“Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

Interestingly, the most noteworthy remarks from Elba came shortly after that, as he argued against change merely for the sake of change — something that some people, including Elba, describe as being “woke.”

“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke,” he said. “I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

According to Fox News, Elba has long denied these rumors — and never seemed all that interested in race-based grievances.

“If we spent half the time not talking about the differences and the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other,” he previously said. “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth.”

It seems rather set in stone that Elba won’t be Bond, but there was one more question fans of the franchise likely had: Just how close was Elba to being Bond?

“It was never legit,” Elba confirmed to British GQ. “It was always just a rumour.”

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