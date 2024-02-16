Bill Post, the Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Has Died

The man who led the way to create the Pop-Tart has died.

William Post died at the age of 96, according to WJBK-TV. His obituary summarized the saga of the Pop-Tart.

“Bill as the plant manager of Hekman (later known as the Keebler Company) welcomed some executives from Kellogg’s who asked if he thought it would be possible for Keebler to create a new product they had in mind,” according to Post’s obituary.

“Bill is often credited for having “‘invented’ the Pop Tart. To be accurate, however, Bill would say, ‘I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg’s concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months.’”

William Post, Who Helped Create Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96 https://t.co/heu9qCcLyQ — Inc. (@Inc) February 15, 2024

Post recalled the birth of the Pop-Tart in a 2021 interview with WWMT-TV.

“In 1964 I answered the telephone and Kellogg asked if they could come see some of our equipment,” Post said. “I said, ‘yeah.’ They came and looked at our plant. … They said they wanted something for the toaster but they didn’t know how to do it.”

“We knew how to make one sheet of dough, like for a cracker, but we had to put filling between,” he said.

Do you like Pop Tarts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He said his team took up the challenge.

“There were so many naysayers,” Post said. “Some of my good friends would say, ‘I don’t know Bill.’ They would tell us it’s not such a good idea.”

It was not simple.

“We had to put a sheeter over another sheeter, so a 60-ton piece of equipment had to be raised on a platform — guys at the bakery thought that was crazy — but we had to make two dough sheets to come out to make the doubled layer Pop-Tart with filling in between,” Post said.

He said that a co-worker said the concept of icing was not feasible.

“Being who I was, I did it anyway. I called him and said, ‘Can I see you today?’ I went over with a toaster and frosted Pop-Tarts and put them in a toaster and they didn’t melt. He said, ‘I don’t believe it,’” Post said.

Post knew that the product he called fruit scones back then might just work because of a taste test team of two.

“My son was 13 I think, my daughter about nine. I used to bring products home. Most of the time they didn’t like what I brought home but these fruit scones — they said, ‘Dad, bring some of these home,’ and after school they would come home and put them in the toaster,” he said.

His obituary noted that there was a niche in the world of fame for the man who created the Pop-Tart.

“He was asked to tell the Pop Tart story to young people in countless classrooms and always enjoyed accommodating those requests, giving his testimony of God’s goodness to ‘the son of an immigrant,’ and bringing some of his unending supply of Pop Tarts with him,” the obituary said.

Pop-Tarts began with only four flavors, but now comes in more than 30 varieties, according to The New York Times.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.