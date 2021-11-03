Share
News
A display of Oreo cookies sits at The Museum of Failure in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2017.
A display of Oreo cookies sits at The Museum of Failure in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2017. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

Company Behind Popular Snack Brand Announces Big Change Due to Inflation

 By Harry Wilmerding  November 3, 2021 at 10:02am
Share

The company behind popular snacks like Oreos announced Tuesday that it would increase its prices to combat the rising cost of inflation.

Mondelez International, the company behind Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids, is expected to raise prices by up to 7 percent in the U.S. through 2022 to offset the high costs for ingredients, transportation, increasing wages and growing demand, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“We’ve been increasing prices, and we plan to increase prices more than we’ve done at least in the time that I’m here and probably for quite a while as a company,” Mondelez chief executive Dirk Van de Put told the WSJ.

Van de Put told CNBC he expects cost inflation to increase 6 percent in 2022, citing higher commodity prices and ongoing transportation shortages.

He highlighted the difficulty in keeping stores stocked, saying inventory is “nowhere near where we would like it to be.”

Trending:
McDonald's CEO Under Fire for This Supposedly 'Racist' Text Message to Chicago Mayor

The issues impacting the company have been felt globally, but the impact on the U.S. has been especially strong, Van de Put told CNBC.

The company expects price increases in Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Southeast Asia.

Demand for Mondelez’s snacks has remained strong as consumers have spent less eating out at restaurants, Van de Put said.

“The average consumer around the world spends 15% more time at home than before,” he said.

Are Biden and the Democrats to blame for the increased cost of Oreos?

“It happens that these categories, biscuits and chocolate, are also something that is more consumed at home.”

Food prices have surged recently as companies combat increasing costs, labor shortages and supply chain problems, the WSJ reported.

Major food companies like Kraft Heinz, Conagra Brands, General Mills and Nestle have all announced price increases to offset the costs of materials, transportation, supply chain issues and increasing wages.

Mondelez International did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Related:
New Poll Finds Rising Prices and Supply Chain Issues Have Soured Americans' Opinions About the Economy

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Harry Wilmerding
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Senate Republicans Counter Biden and the Democrats' Expensive Climate Proposals with a Comprehensive Strategy
Company Behind Popular Snack Brand Announces Big Change Due to Inflation
Mexico Sees Massive Increase in Asylum Claims, Blames the US for Not Taking More Refugees
Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Left's Attempt to Abolish Police Department
More Than 100 Groups Demand the Biden Admin Take Responsibility for the Thousands of Afghan Allies It Left Behind in Afghanistan
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.